INDIANAPOLIS — More than 15% of Hoosiers have contracted COVID-19 once, and now, some of them have caught it twice.
Whether gaining immunity to COVID-19 by getting infected with the virus or getting a vaccine, health officials are still trying to gauge exactly how long that immunity lasts and how durable the protection is.
While there's been conflicting studies about which is better — some studies have suggested natural immunity may be more robust while newer studies have suggested vaccine-spurred immunity could be more reliable — what's clear is that no immunity gained against the virus appears like it's going to be lifelong like some illnesses.
Recently, Indiana has begun tracking "reinfections" on its state COVID-19 dashboard in a line separate from the state's total cases, which number just over 1.05 million all-time at the start of this week.
The "reinfections" total as defined on the dashboard, are second COVID-19 infections occurring on or after Sept. 1, 2021.
That's different from a "breakthrough" case, which is defined as an infection in someone who had previously received a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It's unclear, at this time, whether a person who was previously infected, then vaccinated, then reinfected would be counted as a reinfection, a breakthrough or both.
As of Monday, Indiana's reinfection total sits at 4,13957 cases.
That's currently 0.39% of the state's total known cases, so reinfections at this time are fairly rare, although as was seen with breakthrough cases, are likely to increase as more time passes.
The state has seen 62,396 breakthrough cases among the state's 3.39 million vaccinated Hoosiers, a breakthrough rate of 1.84%.
Health officials recommend that people who recover from a COVID-19 still get vaccinated afterward, as the vaccine doses help to boost the body's immune response and provide stronger protection against the virus in the future.
The state doesn't publicly track the percentage of Hoosiers who got vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19. Likewise, there's no data at this time regarding breakthrough reinfections, although it's likely to be small considering that not all people get shots after catching COVID-19 and breakthrough rates among those who get vaccines is less than 2% overall.
Right now, about 50% of all Hoosiers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — children younger than 5 can't get vaccinated yet and those age 5-11 just recently became eligible so none are fully vaccinated at this time.
Hoosiers who caught COVID-19 between March 2020 and now but haven't been vaccinated are counted as "unvaccinated," because the state does not track the number of people who are not vaccinated but were previously infected and would therefore have some natural immunity.
Although it's possible to contract COVID-19 whether you've been previously infected or vaccinated against the virus, past data shows that people who have gained some type of immunity are less susceptible to contracted the virus.
During 2021, more than 80% of cases and more than 90% of hospitalizations and deaths have occurred among the state's unvaccinated population, even as vaccine rates have risen and the state has been split about 50/50 between the two groups.
People who have gained immunity through infection or vaccine are less likely to contract the virus and, if they do, are less likely to suffer severe impacts as compared to people who aren't protected.
