ANGOLA — As Fairview Missionary Church gets ready to reopen for worship, the Senior Safe Shop operated by the Council on Aging has moved out of the church and back to the COA office.
“We are still doing all we can to keep our people involved,” said COA Executive Director Denise Kreais.
People age 60 and over can take part in the shop by downloading the list from the COA website or Facebook page and calling the office or emailing staff to place their order.
Deliveries will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Orders need to be turned in 24 hours in advance.
From there, STAR Transportation drivers are able to deliver the items at no charge.
“We put the groceries together and deliver right to their door,” Kreais said.
The Senior Safe Shop will run through at least the month of June, perhaps longer if the need is still there.
As the new building progresses, Kreais said the COA has started a brick campaign to raise money to enclose an outdoor patio area at the new senior center.
“People can donate online for a brick and still support us that way,” she said. “It will be an engraved lasting legacy.”
The bricks will build a pathway from the parking lot to the main entrance of the new building. The fundraising goal is $20,000.
Bricks available are 4 by 8 inches for $100, 8 by 8 inches for $250 or 12 by 12 inches for $500 and can be purchased online at bricksrus.com/donorsite/steubencoa. Additional donations may also be made on the site. Orders can also be placed by calling the COA office, 665-8191.
More information is also available on the COA website, steubencoa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.