INDIANAPOLIS — On the first day of May and the day Indiana's stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire, Indiana added nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday's noon update, the second-highest single-day total to date.
In April, the state averaged 522 new cases per day, although that average was dragged up by more case-heavy days in the last week of the month which saw seven days of 600-plus cases out of eight days.
On the first day of May, the state opened above that level, but it came on a day of high testing, with 4,671 tests processed in the 24-hour period. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted that new cases numbers will be a little higher in the short term due to the wider expansion of testing.
On Friday, about 17% of people tested were positive for COVID-19, which is close to the all-time rate of about 18.7% thus far.
More than half of the new cases diagnosed, however, came from outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday, 474 of the new cases were attributed to long-term care facilities, as 148 such buildings have had at least one positive case to date.
About 91% of the deaths in the state have been from residents 60 and older. Of the 1,062 Hoosiers who have died since the state recorded its first case, 260 of them have been deaths from long-term care facilities.
Noble County has two known outbreaks in senior care facilities, with COVID-19 detected in Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
The disease continues to be particularly lethal to older people. With 6,521 cases diagnosed to people 60 and older and 965 deaths, the death rate among known COVID-19-positive patients is 14.8%. For those under 60, with 97 deaths among 12,109 diagnoses, the death rate is 0.8%.
Those rates only account for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and would not include other people who may not have been tested or carried the virus asymptomatically, so true death rates would be marginally lower.
Fifty-five more Hoosiers died of COVID-19 as of Friday's update. After multiple days of reporting new deaths, Noble County did not record any more COVID-19 fatalities, with the county's total holding at 12.
LaGrange County has had two deaths, while DeKalb and Steuben counties have each had one to date.
In total, Noble County has logged 71 cases of COVID-19, ahead of LaGrange and Steuben counties each with 25 and DeKalb County with 20 cases.
