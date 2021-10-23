INDIANAPOLIS — New COVID-19 vaccinations in Indiana hit a new all-time low this past week, both locally and across the wider state.
After smaller upticks in late summer — the delta variant of the virus was ravaging the state but shot uptake only showed a small sustained increase — shot numbers have once again gone into decline in recent weeks, with fewer Hoosiers showing up for immunizations.
More than half of the local eligible population remains unvaccinated, so there's plenty of people who could be getting shots, but aren't.
Statewide, 17,742 Hoosiers came in to get a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's the lowest weekly total since vaccine distribution started, beating the previous low of about 23,700, which occurred the week of July 4.
Vaccine numbers also bottomed out in the four-county area, with 220 people coming in for shots. That's also lower than the previous lowest week, also the week ended July 9, when 290 people had vaccines.
DeKalb County led this week with 82 people vaccinated for the first time, followed by Noble County with 75, LaGrange County with 37 and Steuben County with just 26 vaccinations reported this week.
Indiana's vaccination rate now sits at 58.7% of the eligible population age 12 and older, and 49.4% of the total population. Children under 12 years old can't be vaccinated at this point.
Locally, vaccination rates are much lower. Steuben County sits at 48% of its eligible population, DeKalb County at 44.7%, Noble County at 43.4% and LaGrange County at the state-lowest 26.2%.
Indiana is seeing its COVID-19 numbers decline after the state peaked following a surge in activity due to the delta variant of the virus this summer.
The state hit that peak in about mid-September and has seen its cases, hospitalizations and deaths drop off since then.
The surge never resulted in much of an increase in vaccinations. Shots went from around 30,000 to about 45,000 per day for about a month around August, but shot numbers have fallen off since September to new historic lows.
This fall, the state has started giving out booster doses of vaccines to high-risk individuals including people older than 65, immuno-compromised individuals and others who have factors that make them more prone to serious infection.
So far, the state has distributed 7,195 booster doses.
Right now, only Pfizer boosters are going out, but federal agencies have recently approved regimens for both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, although Indiana hasn't started to distribute them yet.
Recent guidance out of Washington is also OK'ing mix-and-match vaccine boosters, meaning that a person can get a booster dose of a vaccine from a different manufacturer than the one they originally received. For example, a local person who received two Moderna doses could potentially get a Pfizer booster to help bolster their immunity to the virus.
The majority of virus activity this year has been among Hoosiers are not vaccinated, with more than 80% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths being people who have not had their shots.
While vaccines don't guarantee a person still won't contract the virus, people who are fully vaccinated have been shown to be less likely to get an infection and, when they do, they typically have a less serious case as compared to people who aren't vaccinated.
