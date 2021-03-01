INDIANAPOLIS — It's not exactly a 1-to-1 comparison, but arguably, February was Indiana's best month ever for COVID-19.
Yes, cases, hospitalizations and deaths were a little higher than the closest competitor — September 2020 — but other factors tally into February's corner including lower positivity, continuing rapid improvement from the month before and ongoing vaccine distribution.
Plus, we all know what happened to the daily COVID-19 immediately following September and into the rest of 2020, and it wasn't pretty.
After the state hit record highs for COVID-19 in late 2020 and into early January, the improvement since has been steady and quick, culminating in the state ending February on strong footing.
Starting with cases, February was a vast improvement compared to January. The average daily cases for the month dropped to 1,250 per day from 3,716 average the month prior, a decrease of 66%.
The state reported 34,991 cases across the 28 days of February, significantly down from more than 115,000 cases in the slightly longer January.
Comparing back, the September daily average sat at 861 cases per day, but testing was much higher now than it was back then. In September, the state was averaging about 21,000 tests per day compared to about 36,000 per day in February.
That meant February posted the state's best-ever positivity rate. Across the month, Indiana averaged 3.48% positivity, which is a 60% improvement from 8.64% in January and even better than 4.07% in September.
But that monthly average belies even better numbers at the end of the month as the state saw improving numbers each week. By the end the month, positivity was under 3% for seven of the last eight days of the month.
Low cases, high testing and low positivity are all indicators that COVID-19 has significantly retreated and transmission is low.
February's indicators for the most serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths, also improved from January.
The state opened the month with 1,624 patients in treatment for COVID-19 in hospitals across the state, but that numbers continually deflated to hit 778 by the end of the month, a 52% reduction.
Although Indiana started February at much high numbers coming out of January, where it ended was comparable to, and even in some places better than, September. Indiana entered September with 887 patients in hospitals and numbers fluctuated to as low as 731 but as high as 975 by the end of the month as admissions started to surge in what would become a two-month spike to an all-time record high.
The one place September clearly beats February is on deaths, although that can be attributed to the state having higher hospitalizations now than in the past.
The state averaged 37 deaths per day in February — again, numbers trended lower as the month continued — which was down 32% from a monthly average of 54 deaths per day in January. However, it's higher compared September at 11 deaths per day average and higher than October 2020 at 22 deaths per day as serious cases had only started to surge that month.
In total, Indiana lost 1,037 Hoosiers in February, making it the fourth deadliest month on record behind December, January and November and slightly ahead of April and May.
The state enters March, however, competitively, as Indiana as a whole has averaged less than 15 deaths per day for the last few days of February.
So while comparing February to September isn't exactly equal, Indiana hit the numbers it did last month despite starting from a much worse-off position on Feb. 1 than the state did comparatively on Sept. 1.
All in all, March could quickly take over the title of best month ever in the pandemic if numbers continue to stay on trend and improve further or at least stay flat where they're currently sitting.
Gov. Eric Holcomb hasn't changed up any restrictions at this time and extended the status quo through the end of March. That means county-based restrictions based on their weekly color codes will remain and the state of emergency continues for another month.
That being said, as most of the state has now migrated from red ratings for very high spread and coming with harsher gathering restrictions, most of the state is now in the two better ratings, yellow and blue, meaning larger gathering sizes and looser restrictions in place.
Aside from just the raw numbers, February also represented the first full month for the state in widespread vaccine distribution, which has already played a role in helping reduce hospitalizations and deaths across Indiana.
Vaccine distribution started in mid-December, but only at a limited number of regional locations and only to health care workers and first responders. The state expanded to its first general public group — people 80 years old and older — in mid-January and that's when clinics started opening up in all 92 counties for the first time.
Since then, vaccine eligibility has opened to any Hoosier 60 years and older and a third vaccine coming into use in the next few weeks will only help to accelerate inoculations across Indiana.
Indiana fell just shy of hitting 1 million vaccinations completed by the end of February, sitting at 992,727 Hoosiers receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of those nearly million-strong, 565,722 people have already received both shots and are considered as having full immunity from the virus.
The state's next steps will be to expand eligibility to Hoosiers 50 and older as well as Hoosiers of any age with five specific comorbidities such as kidney failure, active cancers or Down syndrome.
Indiana will be helped by the federal Food and Drug Administration green-lighting a third vaccine, this one produced by Johnson & Johnson, which will help the U.S. boost supply of vaccinations and speed up the process of opening to new eligibility groups.
The Johnson & Johnson shot is also only a one-shot vaccine and can be kept at normal refrigeration temperatures, meaning that it will be quicker and easier to distribute it to people who need it.
Locally, northeast Indiana saw a similar trend of improvement as the state.
Average daily case counts across the 11-county northeast Indiana region fell from seven-day average of 223 on Feb. 1 to 108 at the end of the month; average daily deaths fell from four to less than one; and positivity dropped from 8.7% average to 5.7%.
In the four-county area, case counts were low and there were few deaths across the month.
Over 28 days, DeKalb County increased 255 cases, Noble County was up 241 cases, Steuben County added 181 cases and LaGrange County had just 58 new cases reported on the month.
The four-county area dropped from averaging 40 cases per day at the state of the month to just 17 per day by the end of it. Positivity is down from 9.9% to 6% locally over the last month.
The four counties logged just seven deaths total across the month, a significant decrease from more than 25 recorded in January and more than 60 in both December and January.
COVID-19 activity has effectively disappeared from area nursing homes as staff and residents have become immunized and as overall COVID-19 transmissions has dropped overall.
More than 22,000 residents of the four-county area have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing about 13.4% of the total population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.