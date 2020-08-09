WOLCOTTVILLE — Sitting on a couch in the living room of his rural Wolcottville house, Dr. John Egli is grateful to be home again.
Egli, 70, a Topeka family physician for nearly 40 years, spent a month in the hospital, fighting for his life, after contracting a serious case of COVID-19. Earlier this week, Egli returned to work, seeing a limited number of patients each morning. The duty is light, allowing the doctor to slowly work his way back.
But he thinks it’s his profession that nearly cost him his life. Like so many other healthcare workers, Egli believes he contracted the coronavirus at his medical practice.
“I’m sure I picked it up at the office,” he said. “Between not having the mask on when walking into the room or touching surfaces … I don’t know ... I’m sure I picked it up at the office.”
Unfortunately for Egli, the virus showed him little mercy, and his infection quickly turned into a full-blown case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. It quickly attacked his lungs. At one point, early on in his treatment, while Egli lay in a Fort Wayne hospital bed, neither he nor the staff in the intensive care unit of Parkview Regional Medical Center were completely sure he’d survive.
Relentless attack
“If I were the doctor working in the emergency room when I came in and I looked at me,” Egli said, thinking back to the moment he first rolled into the Parkview LaGrange Hospital ER after an ambulance trip from his home, “I would have said ‘Get him out of here now and don’t expect him to live the night.’”
Egli’s illness overcame him quickly. From its onset, it took the virus less than 24 hours to land the doctor in the emergency room of Parkview LaGrange. From there, he was quickly transferred to the Fort Wayne hospital where Parkview had set up a COVID-19 treatment center. Egli said he remembers little of those first few days of his illness.
“I was sick the day before. Deb (Egli’s wife of nearly 50 years) tells me other people started to notice I was sick. I had a cough, and people told me I needed to go to the emergency room, and I guess I told them ‘No, I didn’t.’ I don’t remember much of that,” he recalled.
Egli said he presented almost no symptoms for the infection, no fever, no loss of taste or smell, no muscle aches. But by the time he started to feel ill, the virus had already compromised his lungs.
“When I went to the hospital — your oxygen saturation rate on room air is suppose to be about 97 or 98 percent — when I went to the hospital, mine was at 66 percent,” Egli explained. “You’re in trouble if your oxygen saturation rate drops below 85 percent. I was at 66 percent and I wasn’t even short of breath. I just had a cough. No fever, just a cough.”
Lungs targeted
Egli was suffering from the effects of hypoxia, low blood oxygen levels that can make even the most basic tasks sometimes seem almost impossible. COVID-19 had consumed his lungs. A CT scan of Egli’s chest at the hospital to look for blood clots revealed only about 10% of his lungs were still viable, inflamed and filling with fluid and debris caused by his body’s fight against the virus.
“My right lung, it was gone. My left lung, I had two spots about this big … this big,” he said, holding up his hands to make a circle about the size of a softball. “That’s the only part of my lung that was functioning.”
Egli had been placed on a nasal oxygen system the moment he first arrived at the hospital. Now in the COVID unit in Fort Wayne, his doctor was considering whether to place him on a ventilator.
“The doctor would come in and talk to me as a physician,” Egli said. “He told me ‘You get any worse and you’re on a ventilator.’”
Fortunately for Egli, that day never came. For the first week, Egli managed to hold his own against the infection, neither improving nor growing worse.
It was a terrifying week for his wife, Deb.
Like her husband, Deb Egli had tested positive for coronavirus, too, and she too suffered its effects. But her illness would be brief, with few complications. The virus zapped her energy and left her feeling tired and lackluster. She also suffered a temporary loss of taste and smell. But she recovered quickly.
Terrifying updates
The daily updates about her husband, however, were nothing short of terrifying.
“From that very first day that he was in the hospital in Fort Wayne, his doctor would call me every afternoon, but he never had anything encouraging to say that entire week, nothing,” she recalled. “I’d get off the phone with him and cry. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see my husband again. And I couldn’t go down there and visit him.”
What Egli remembers about his first few weeks in hospital was the sheer exhaustion he felt. Finding the energy he needed to do something simple like turn his head was almost impossible.
Egli recalled a moment when a nurse, holding a glass of water near his face, asked him to lean forward and take a sip through a straw. He said it took almost every ounce of energy he had just to do that simple task.
“The amount of exhaustion you have is unimaginable. I would be sitting in bed and they would say ‘we want you to take a drink of water, just a sip through this straw,’ and just to raise my head was … it took tremendous amounts of energy. I just couldn’t do it,” he said.
Humor still there
Throughout his illness, Egli never lost his sense of humor.
Another day, when a nurse was offering him a drink, she suggested he try to have a bowel movement. The good doctor remembers thinking that probably wasn’t possible.
“I thought if it took me that much energy just to take a sip of water, the energy needed to take a bowel movement is going to kill me,” he said.
Egli benefitted from almost every known treatment healthcare had developed for COVID patients. He received steroids to help control the swelling in his lungs and allow them to heal. He received convalescent plasma loaded with antibodies from other COVID victims who recovered from the disease.
“They threw everything they had at it,” Egli responded.
What worked? He can’t say. Egli said the key to his recovery is the virus didn’t attack other organs.
“The difference between others and me is that I didn’t have any other organ dysfunction,” he explained. “In other words, my kidneys stayed good, my liver stayed good.”
After a week in intensive care, the doctor started to recover.
“I started to turn the corner and improve. I could tell I was improving, and they could tell I was improving. The doctor came into to talk to me and said, in his encouraging tones ‘You know, we really have no idea what the long-term effects are going to be, because we don’t know what COVID does. So it’s altogether possible that you get pulmonary fibrosis scarring and be like this the rest of your life.’”
Back to LaGrange
Three weeks into his hospital stay, Egli, still weak, was transferred back to LaGrange to continue his recovery. Rolling into the hospital from the ambulance on a gurney marked the first time his family got to see him since his ordeal began.
It was a moment Deb Egli wasn’t sure would ever arrive.
“I called my kids who live here to see who could go with me to the hospital, just to be there when he gets out of the ambulance. We got to say hi,” Deb said.
Even at a distance, Deb Egli could tell her husband had been through hell.
“You could tell he’d lost of a lot of weight, even from a distance,” she said. “His face was so much thinner. When he raised an arm to wave, I thought ‘Oh my gosh, where did his arm go?’”
Ten days later, the doctor would finally be allowed to go home and continue his recovery. Over the course of his illness, Egli lost 33 pounds. Living in a hospital bed set up on the first floor of his home, an oxygen concentrator nearby, Egli continued his recovery.
Trips across the house, to use the bathroom, had to be divided into three stages, with chairs placed strategically around the house to allow him to stop and rest as he made his way from one side of the house to the other. Slowly, day by day, he improved, needing less oxygen and fewer rest stops.
Doctor a good patient
Deb said the doctor has been a good patient, faithfully doing his exercises and anything else his caregivers have asked of him. She struggled at times to understand why this disease hit her husband so hard and treated her so mildly. Finally, she admitted, she just had to give up wondering why.
“I guess I must have given up on that,” Deb Egli said. “There’s no rhyme or reason to it. You can’t dwell on that.”
One thing Egli said he had going for him was the prayers of others. People from around the area, around the country, and the world, were sending him cards, wishing him well and offering Egli their prayers. A basket filled with cards sits at his home now, a reminder of the people he’s touched over a lifetime.
While he lay in his hospital bed fighting COVID-19, Egli managed to write a letter to local papers encouraging people to wear their masks, maintain social distancing, and to wash their hands. It’s a message he continues to advance today.
He encourages people to be mindful of this disease, to understand its impact, and to think of others.
“It’s a flu, it’s going to act like the flu, it’s a viral infection, but a virulent infection, and to ignore that, or to think that it’s going to be different, or that you can change that, it just isn’t true,” he explained. “The only thing that you can do is think in terms of who are you, and who are you around, and who do you care about? Do you care about your parents? Your grandparents? If you’re a 20-year-old and you’re out partying on the beach with all your friends, or going to bars or large gatherings, or if your Amish and you’re going to an Amish wedding with 1,500 people — they do that — then you’re going to pass this on to the susceptible people in your family.”
Getting better
Egli is getting better day by day. The virus is gone, his last set of tests came back negative. And while he has returned to work, he’s not completely recovered. His lungs are not the same as they were before the infection and there’s no way of knowing if they ever will.
“I still have, for lack of a better word, some infiltrates — some gunk — in my lungs, on both sides at this point. And until that completely clears, I have some mild to moderate to capacity to absorb all the oxygen I need,” he explained. “Until that heals, and I don’t how long COVID takes to heal, I am still rehabilitating. But every day that’s improving, and it’s improving to the point where I don’t need oxygen.”
For Egli, an adventurous man who loves traveling and seeing all that the world has to offer, it’s important for him to get back to normal.
“I’ve got places I want to go, things I still want to see,” he said.
