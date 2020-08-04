LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society is in need of help from the community.
The historical society was organized on Dec. 8, 1966. The purpose of the society is to promote historical study and research, especially in and of LaGrange County. It collects, preserves, or restores and make available to the public historical publications, artifacts, relics, maps, charts, pictures, manuscripts, buildings, structures, and all other objects or things of historical significance.
The museum is located at 109 S. High St., LaGrange.
There are many displays of LaGrange County for visitors to see,” said Bryan McCoy, the organization’s president. “Some examples are articles from former businesses, farms that have been in the same family for 100 and 150 years, churches of LaGrange County, old tools and clothes, and uniforms and supplies from the various wars.”
However, the organization is one of LaGrange’s older buildings and this past winter, a storm damaged one of the building’s stained glass windows.
“It needs repair,” McCoy said. “The stained glass window on the south side of the building fell and broke. We are in need to repair the windows and protect the windows for the future. The LaGrange County Community Foundation has given us a $5,000 matching grant to start the first phase of the project. We will have to have the windows removed in order to repair the windows. This project will be done in several phases. We need to match this grant with donations. We need individuals, families, groups, and businesses to help us reach this goal. Any donations will be appreciated.”
Donation may be sent to the LaGrange County Historical Society, PO Box 134, LaGrange, Indiana 46761.
“We will post who gave us donations and send you a receipt acknowledging your gift,” McCoy added. “We are a 501c3 organization, so your donation can be a tax deduction. Our museum is run by volunteers. We are funded by donations and book sales. We would like to continue running the museum and preserving the past of LaGrange County. Many people have worked hard and made the museum what it is today. We are currently open by appointment only, due to the ongoing pandemic. We are asking the community to help us to continue to preserve the building and the history of the county.”
For more information, contact McCoy by calling 350-8561.
