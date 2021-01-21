INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County has been seeing its COVID-19 death count climb recently, and a portion — but not all — of that impact is coming from nursing homes.
The county's two nursing homes reported six of the local deaths that have occurred in the past reporting week were residents of long-term care facilities as the facilities continue to battle outbreaks that started late in 2020.
The good news is that COVID-19 has slowed or halted at most other facilities around the region in January.
For the week ended Jan. 13 — long-term care facility data lags one week in reporting — Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola had reported five additional resident deaths as well as eight resident cases and six staff cases. Nearby Aperion Care in Angola has no new cases reported, but also noted one additional resident deaths.
Those two facilities have now reported 20 of the county's 45 total deaths from COVID-19, with almost all of those deaths occurring since December as outbreaks hit the facilities that had previously been shielded from impact while other regional nursing homes were battling the virus.
Miller's Merry Manor in Garrett was the only other facility to report a new death during the period, losing one resident while also reporting one new resident case. The Laurels of DeKalb County in Butler had three new resident cases, taking that facility to 101 cases among residents all-time, the first local nursing home to break the 100 threshold.
LaGrange County, which also went through a late-2020 outbreak period and has totaled 21 facility deaths among its two centers, had no new cases or deaths reported during the week, suggesting outbreaks may have since come under control.
Noble County also had limited impact this week. Presence Sacred Heart home in Avilla had a new resident and one new staff case and Kendallville Manor had at least one new staff case. Orchard Pointe in Kendallville saw a larger number of new cases, with eight resident cases and six staff cases, but no deaths reported at that facility.
Vaccine distribution has been ongoing to both long-term care staff as well as residents, with the state reporting that upward of 70% of residents have been willing to get inoculated.
Nursing home residents have been the state's most vulnerable population in the state, accounting for about half of all deaths. The advanced age of many residents combined with a congregate living setting has made for challenging days once the virus is able to get inside and chain among staff and residents.
Indiana has focused on vaccinating its most vulnerable populations first, with the aim of more quickly reducing the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 before rolling out shots to populations that may be at higher risk of catching the virus but lower risk of suffering serious cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.