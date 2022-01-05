INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 cases are at a new all-time high as Indiana is seeing surging activity following the Christmas holiday.
Whether holiday gatherings or the arrival of the new omicron variant are to blame is unclear, but virus cases are at a new record high, hospitalizations are near their all-time high and deaths continues to remain elevated.
And the local death toll has continued to increase, with five more deaths reported locally.
Statewide, average daily cases over the past week rose to 8,512 per day, a new all-time high, surpassing the previous seven-day record of 6,896 cases per day set on Dec. 6, 2020.
That nearly doubled the weekly average the week before, rising 93.1% from 4,408 cases per day average the week prior.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box warned that the state could see sharply spiking cases early in 2022 as the new omicron variant was poised to begin circulating the state. That variant, another highly contagious strain like the delta variant before it, is expected to spread widely over the new few weeks before tailing off.
The omicron variant appears to be no more dangerous than the delta variant, and may even be less so, which could be a boon for Hoosiers even if there are widespread cases.
Hospitalizations were up to 3,207, an increase from 3,058 a week ago.
That number is still short of the all-time high of 3,460 set on Nov. 30, 2020, but is nearing it again. Statewide, Indiana hospitals have just about 10% of intensive care unit beds available, near the lowest open capacity of all time since the start of the pandemic.
Average daily deaths across the state was similar but up slightly to about 46 per day, up from 44 per day a week ago. Deaths are a lagging indicator, and usually don't reflect changes in the state case or hospitalization trends until about three or four weeks later.
Locally, the death toll increased by five, with three new deaths reported in Steuben County and one each in Noble and DeKalb counties.
In Steuben County, three new deaths took the county total to 97 all-time. All three deaths occurred on Dec. 28 and included one person in their 70s, one in their 60s and one in their 50s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, eight have been people in their 50s, 21 have been people in their 60s, 30 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 35 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
In Noble County, one new death occurred on Dec. 29, taking the county total to 136 overall. The deceased was a person 80 years old or older.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 20 people in their 60s, 33 people in their 70s and 6 at 80 or older.
Lastly, in DeKalb County, one new death occurred on Dec. 30, taking the county's total to 123 all time. The patient was a person in their 60s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 31 deaths of patients in their 70s and 64 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
LaGrange County had no new deaths, remaining at 93 overall.
Indiana remains in the midst of a surge that's been ongoing since early November. Cases plateaued and dropped slightly prior to Christmas, but never decreased appreciably and then started rising again after the holiday to new records.
Statewide hospitals have been stressing that they're at or over capacity, urging Hoosiers to do whatever they can to avoid contracting the virus and requiring medical care.
Indiana is expecting to see a surge brought on by the omicron variant, which is known to be highly infectious and is likely to lead to a number of new cases and breakthroughs.
State health officials said the virus replicates quickly so that even vaccinated people are likely to spread it if they contract it even asymptomatically.
Like the delta variant, the new variant is expected to impact unvaccinated Hoosiers the most, as people who have had shots — while not perfectly protected — are less likely to pick up the virus.
Indiana's overall vaccination rate remains about 52%, although rates in northeast Indiana lag that statewide average widely.
