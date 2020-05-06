LIGONIER — Tom Schermerhorn doesn’t remember a lot from being hospitalized with COVID-19.
What the West Noble athletic director does remember, though, are those who helped him while he was fighting for his life.
Even though his first week in the hospital is blank in his memory, he remembers the nurse who took him in and comforted him at a time when his family couldn’t.
Even though his memory has filled in the blanks with things that didn’t actually happen, he can recall other hospitalized people who were all alone, quarantined from their families.
And despite not remembering difficulty breathing while aided by a ventilator, Schermerhorn recalls his doctors’ smiles under their masks.
“You learn to read their eyes a lot,” he said.
Those kind gestures added up for Schermerhorn, who recovered from COVID-19 over 37 days, both at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne and at Ashton Creek in rehabilitation.
That recovery isn’t over yet, though.
“I’m just scratching the surface on trying to figure out getting my strength back,” he said.
In fact, Schermerhorn’s doctors say it might take somewhere around two or three months until he feels anywhere close to normal.
That projection is markedly different from what people thought about the virus around the time Schermerhorn was hospitalized.
Being 51, Schermerhorn didn’t fall into the group of people he previously thought would be seriously at risk.
“It sounds horrible, but I wasn’t really concerned that it would affect me,” Schermerhorn said.“ At the time that I got it, they really weren’t worried about people my age without any preexisting conditions.”
So, around mid- to late-March, when Schermerhorn first started feeling ill, he chalked it up to a bad flu.
But then, his illness made him so fatigued he couldn’t get out of bed.
“It was way worse than the flu has ever hit me,” Schermerhorn said.
That was a sign for him and his wife DeeDee Schermerhorn that it was time to get doctors involved.
Over virtual visits, his doctor told him to go to the emergency room at Parkview Noble, where, coincidentally, the first person who greeted him was a West Noble student’s mother.
This was just the start of Tom’s long path to recovery, as well as a giant network of people supporting him along the way.
“I have so much respect for her, and the calmness she had when she took me in made all the difference that anyone could have done at that time,” Tom said. “It helped relax me.”
Soon, he was taken to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, where a ventilator helped him breathe, and he stayed hospitalized for 26 days.
Seven or eight of those first days are gone from his memory, though, as well as other symptoms he apparently developed while there.
“I think maybe I was having trouble breathing, but I honestly do not remember it,” Tom said.
He was put into isolation, so Tom’s family wasn’t allowed to visit him at the hospital, forcing him to be alone for weeks, just with the company of frontline workers and other people who were hospitalized.
And while he was “incredibly grateful” for the work hospital staff did, not only in keeping him healthy but providing companionship, Tom couldn’t help but think about how they had no way of distancing themselves from the pandemic.
“I felt really bad for them because they’re trying to basically save lives, and a lot of them have their own families that they’re going home to,” he said, noting that it would be hard to keep contamination away from one’s family.
Later, Tom needed less oxygen support and began responding more to nurses and doctors, and eventually, was well enough to continue recovering at Ashton Creek rehabilitation.
Tom did hard work there, like re-training his brain how to have a conversation with the help of a speech-language pathologist and building muscles back so he could start to walk like he used to.
“The thing I guess I didn’t realize is the atrophy, and when you don’t use your muscles, how quick your muscles go,” Tom said.
One of his favorite moments from recovery, Tom said, was part of his work with his speech-language pathologist.
Starting out, Tom couldn’t remember what he had previously said in a conversation or what others had told him, so a task his pathologist gave him was to remember three things between their sessions.
One thing he chose to remember was red velvet cake — a specialty of his mom’s and a Thanksgiving and Christmas staple.
So, later, when the pathologist asked him to remember, he couldn’t. And he called his mom to apologize.
When he came home, one of his mom’s red velvet cakes was waiting for him at the house.
Tom and DeeDee’s daughter Rachel Schermerhorn is studying to be a speech-language pathologist, completing her undergrad at Ball State in 2018 and finishing her graduate work at Tennessee State.
The help Tom’s pathologist gave him in his time of need was confirmation his daughter was on the right path.
“I think it was also God’s way of telling me that she was in the right profession,” Tom said.
After rehabilitation, Tom was cleared to come home, welcomed by an entourage of cars, family, friends and students in Ligonier.
If he didn’t know how much he was on everyone’s minds before, he knew then.
“Probably the first time it hit me was when I pulled into the high school parking lot,” Tom said. “The only thing that went through my head was, ‘Why me?’”
It’s hard for Tom to grasp, even now, just how sick he was, but regardless, the West Noble’s community support of him and his family has been outpouring.
“People are good stewards. I don’t even know how to describe it,” DeeDee said.
The community still delivers meals to the Schermerhorn family, and some check in at the house, too.
Trying to make sense of it all, Tom said he felt like the reason he was put through such an ordeal was to highlight the work of hospitals and the network of people who are helping to get him back on his feet.
And, he said, he can’t stand when people think hospitals, doctors or nurses aren’t serving their patients, or that the pandemic isn’t as real as it is.
“You can’t do that with people’s lives. This isn’t about an election. These are real people,” Tom said.
Though Tom and his family are still appreciative of the community’s love, he’s emphasizing that this isn’t about him, and he wants to see some of that support go to nurses and doctors, too.
