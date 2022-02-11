INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's COVID-19 ratings improved for the first time in four weeks, although not by much.
Still, any improvement is improvement after three-straight weeks previously with all 92 counties in the worst red rating.
This week, it's just most counties in the red, with 88 staying at the state's highest rating for COVID-19 spread but four that have dropped to an orange rating.
No counties are yellow for moderate spread and none are blue for low spread, which has been the case every week since Dec. 15.
Among the four counties that improved to orange this week, LaGrange County was among them, along with Lake County, Pulaski County and heavily-Amish Adams County.
The rest of everywhere else is stuck in red, a rating counties receive if they exceed both 200 cases per 100,000 during the week and 15% positivity rate.
LaGrange County made the improvement to orange by seeing a drop in its per-capita case rate, which fell to 179 per 100,000 from 542 per 100,000 a week ago. Positivity was down, too, but still very high at 25.51%.
LaGrange County's case numbers are always skewed low because the county does the least amount of testing of any of Indiana's 92 counties, therefore case rates run artificially low week to week.
That being said, the improvement from past weeks is a sign that the situation is clearing a bit, as both local and statewide case numbers have dropped a lot off the peak driven in January by the extremely infectious omicron variant of the virus.
In Steuben County, cases halved to 448 per 100,000 from 1,011 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity dropped to 28.49% from 34.04%.
In Noble County, cases plummeted to 362 per 100,000 from 1,038 per 100,000 last week, while positivity dropped to 24.65% from 32.54%.
And in DeKalb County, cases decreased by more than 50% to 416 per 100,000 from 1,106 per 100,000, while positivity was mostly unchanged at 29.92% from 30.07% a week prior.
The improvement in case rates locally mirrors the state, which continues to fall off the super-high peak hit in January when the omicron variant first arrived and started spreading widely.
Average daily case counts had shot up to more than 14,000 at the worst point, but have since improved to a daily average of about 3,200 per day over the last week. That's the lowest weekly average Indiana has seen since the Thanksgiving holiday.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have improved, too, falling from more than 3,500 patients in care at its worst point to 2,036 in treatment as of this week.
The death rate has improved too, after hitting as high as 76 Hoosiers dying per day on Jan. 17 and now back under 40 deaths per day.
All-in-all, Indiana is trending in the right direction and seeing similar progress to 2021, when the state was coming out of its then-worst-ever peak hit in December 2020. As Indiana emerged out of the depth of the end-year surge, it made rapid improvement.
The pattern also suggests a seasonal correlation.
Over the last two years, COVID-19 activity ran very low in early summer — June 2020 and 2021 were arguably the best months of their respective years — until seeing rising activity when the weather changed in fall and then large surges starting around the holidays and lasting into January.
Despite the huge surge the state has gone through over the last two months, it's had little impact on the state's vaccine rate, which hasn't moved much.
Indiana cracked the 50% mark for vaccination among its total population just before Thanksgiving, but rates have ticked up less than four percentage points since even as the omicron variant led to about 600,000 new cases since November, nearly a third of the state's all-time total in less than three months.
