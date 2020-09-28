FREMONT — Fremont Community Schools has quarantined its fourth grade class as well as the high school football team, managers and coaches along with the high school cheerleading squad, Superintendent Bill Stitt said on Monday.
This comes as the district had its first positive COVID-19 test result of the 2020-21 school year with a presumed positive case.
The announcement was made Monday afternoon on the school's Facebook page, saying there is a confirmed case at Fremont High School.
"We will also need to shut down bus route three starting this afternoon," Stitt said in an email on Monday.
Route three is an out-of-town route.
The post does not elaborate on whether the case is with a staff member or a student. Nor does it explain the connection between the quarantined groups.
Those quarantined will be able to return to school around Oct. 7-9, Stitt said, depending on the contact tracing protocol.
The school district is working with the Steuben County Health Department to identify those that may have also been exposed. Those identified as a close contact will receive a call from both the school and from the Indiana Contact Tracing Hotline number, which is 833-670-0067.
Friday afternoon, it was announced that the football game against Churubusco was canceled due to a "COVID-19 precaution."
By Sunday, it was announced that as a precaution the entire team was to stay home and quarantine with additional details coming after test results were back.
In an August article in The Herald Republican, Stitt was quoted saying it was just a matter of time before COVID-19 is in all of the schools.
At that point, the school had already seen a number of students sent home with various symptoms, though each received non-COVID diagnoses from their primary care doctors.
The virus is thought to spread through respiratory droplets produced when the infected person talks, sneezes or coughs. Spread is more likely when people are in close contact with one another, which is currently being defined as within six feet for at least 15 minutes.
Illness typically begins within two to 14 days from exposure and symptoms can include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, runny or stuffy nose, loss of taste or smell and abdominal pain.
Parents or guardians are asked to monitor children closely and complete daily at-home screening, including a temperature check, prior to sending their children to school. They are asked to also notify the school if their child exhibits any symptoms and keep them home until approved by a healthcare provider.
