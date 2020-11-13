ANGOLA — Stretched beyond its means due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County will resume virtual learning on Monday.
Tuesday, Superintendent Brent Wilson told parents and staff to be prepared for school shutdowns and in text messages Thursday to MSD parents, he announced that virtual learning would begin on Monday.
The schools are expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 30, after Thanksgiving break.
The school year started with parents having the option to send their children to school or allow them to take virtual classes from home. The final two months of the 2019-20 school year were completed online after statewide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cases of COVID-19 are burgeoning in Steuben County, causing teachers, students and staff members to be quarantined due to positive diagnosis or being in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19.
Teachers have been doing double duty, handling both in-class and online students, and during school board meetings some have spoken out about the crushing workload and stress. Administrators and other staff have been covering classes in the absence of teachers and bus drivers have been running double routes due to quarantines in the transportation ranks, said Wilson Tuesday.
During this month’s shutdown, schools will be closed to students so teachers can concentrate on virtual learning, says Wilson’s Thursday letter to parents.
“While COVID-19 cases are increasing in the community, our staff has done an outstanding job of keeping it out of our schools. Protecting the students has been their top priority,” Wilson’s letter said. “The primary reason for the transition to virtual learning is to continue to keep everyone safe. More and more of our staff members are being directly affected by COVID-19 related issues each day. They always put the needs of their students above their own needs. It is time that they take care of themselves,” Wilson said. “I just do not want to see a single person jeopardize his or her health when I know that virtual learning is a proven method to safely and effectively deliver quality instruction to our students.”
MSD food service is providing free meals through a federal program. All students can eat one free breakfast and one free lunch daily. Wilson said parents would be getting instructions from the food service department about meals available through the end of the month.
Hamilton has also switched to e-learning through Thanksgiving break and Prairie Heights has done so for its seventh- and eighth-grade classes only. Fremont has been able to stave off any changes, but Superintendent Bill Stitt said COVID-19 has put pressure on staffing.
