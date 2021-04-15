KENDALLVILLE — East Noble is polling elementary school families on whether they’d be interested in a summer school program to help students who may need a little extra instruction due to the pandemic’s impact.
District elementary schools posted callouts this week asking parents if they’d be interested in a half-day, morning program in June for students.
“East Noble School Corporation is exploring the option of an elementary summer school program in June to help address the learning gap created by COVID 19,” the social media posts state. “Based on the level of interest at each building, we will determine if enough students are interested in participating in order to host a summer school program.”
The district is targeting a start date of June 2 with a program that may last through either June 18 or June 25.
A survey is available online for elementary school parents to fill out if they are interested in a program. Those who aren’t don’t need to respond.
The survey can be found online at forms.gle/EywSgyFbs4WLDUp19.
The survey asks parents about their student’s grade and school, then seeks opinions on whether they’d like a program only at their local school or any building and whether they’d be interested in a program running to June 18 or to June 25.
The district is also gathering information on what subject topics parents would want a program to focus on — any or all including math, reading, writing, science or social studies — and whether they’d like lunch to be provided, which might be possible through a summer feeding program available to schools to host when students are normally out of classes.
The last question on the survey is regarding transportation, asking if bus service is an option, would parents want their students to ride if the buses picked up at centralized stops in the community, not door-to-door service.
East Noble is asking interested parents to have their surveys submitted by Friday, April 23, with the district to gather results and make decisions shortly after.
Outside of normal summer school remediation programs, East Noble had launched a summer camp program in 2019 located at South Side Elementary, which featured two month-long sessions for incoming third graders only. That program was focused on literacy lessons as well as STEM activities and field trips, in hopes of keeping students prepared and read for the big IREAD-3 standardized test third-graders have to take.
COVID-19 and the pandemic cut in-person classes short at the end of the 2019-20 school year, with students leaving school in March and finishing out the year via e-learning, while activities over the summer in 2020 were mostly called off.
Although schools reopened for in-person classes at the start of the 2020-21 school year and most students opted not to stay virtual, the school year was still peppered with challenges and disruptions due to COVID cases and quarantines, which may have continued to impact student learning for some throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.