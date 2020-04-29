ALBION — Whether you plan to vote by mail or vote in person this primary you need to be registered.
If you're not registered, you have until Monday to get signed up.
This year's spring primary was originally supposed to be May 5, but due to COVID-19, the state pushed the election back by one month. Because of it, other deadlines including the voter registration were also delayed.
That means voters have until the end of the day Monday to submit a voter registration application if they're not already signed up. Anyone who isn't registered won't be able to vote in the June 2 primary.
In order to register to vote you must be a U.S. citizen, must reside in your county for at least 30 days before signing up and must be 18 or older as of the next general election, which is currently slated for Nov. 3. That means teens who are currently 17 but will be 18 on or before Nov. 3 can also register and vote in the primary and general elections.
Because courthouse public access remains restricted due to coronavirus, the easiest way to register to vote is to do so online at indianavoters.com. The "Register to Vote" button is the first one the left side of the page. Even if county facilities are allowed to open on Monday, Steuben County tentatively doesn't plan to open to the public for a couple days after Monday to enable to employees to get settled back into offices.
For those who don't have internet access or can't work the website can call the county clerk's office for help or other options at 668-1000, ext. 2220.
Because of COVID-19, the state election commission is giving more leeway for registered voters to cast their ballots by mail. Typically, a voter has to give a reason for wanting a mail-in absentee, but the state removed that requirement this spring due to COVID-19.
The Steuben County Clerk's Office has been accepting requests since it was first announced that restrictions on mail-in voting had been eased.
"We have been this entire time. We have mailed out probably about 1,200 ballots," said Tangi Mahanan, Steuben County Clerk.
Voters interested can also download an absentee application at indianavoters.com.
Mail-in applications must be received by May 21 in order for the clerk to send a ballot. Any applications received after that won't be accepted. Ballots must be returned by noon election day, June 2.
"We have to receive the application by May 21," Manahan said.
Absentee voting officials, working in pairs of two, one Democrat and one Republican, will handle the ballots. Signatures of voters will be compared to those on record for validation then the ballots will be placed in stacks for electronic tabulation. Manahan said the workers will not look at who people voted for.
"I'm going to have two teams of two opening up ballots on election day," she said.
For people who do want to vote in person, they'll still be able to do that this primary, albeit with reduced opportunities. In-person absentee voting has been compressed into one week prior to the election day.
Absentee voting at the Steuben County Courthouse on the Public Square will be Tuesday, May 26, to Friday May 29, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, June 1, 8 a.m. to noon.
It is possible that there will be fewer polling places for live voting on Election Day. The Steuben County Election Board is meeting Monday to determine polling places and other matters for this coronavirus-impacted election.
Manahan also reminds candidates that the deadline to file campaign finance reports through May 8 are now due May 15. Both deadlines were also moved back a month as part of the state's changes for the primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.