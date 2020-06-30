ANGOLA — Most people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Steuben County are younger than 50, says the most recent demographic data released from the Steuben County Health Department.
As of Monday, there were 79 people under age 50 who have tested positive from COVID-19 out of 122 overall cases reported by the Health Department. That accounts for nearly 65% of all cases.
Nearly 28% of people aged 30-39 make up the largest single age category to have or have had COVID-19 at 34 cases.
The demographic data put 43 people, about 34%, with COVID-19 who were 50 and older. Of those 50 and older who have or have had COVID-19, 21 were in the 60-69 age category. That category increased more than any other age group, going from 15 to 21 in 10 days. That was a 40% increase.
There also were 21 people in the 20-29 and 40-49 age categories with COVID-19. Each account for 17 percent of the 122 total.
About one fourth of all cases, nearly 24%, or 29 total, were in the age group that is considered by health experts to be the most vulnerable, people who are older than 60. (The county data doesn’t break out those who are truly most vulnerable, those older than 65.)
The most recent report was issued on Monday instead of the usual Friday due to workload issues at the Health Department last week. The next set of demographic data will be issued on July 10.
Out of the 122 cases, 92 people are considered recovered and two have died from COVID-19. That means 28 people have active cases of COVID-19.
The Health Department reminds residents of and visitors to Steuben County to maintain physical distance at least six feet, wash hands with soap and water often, cover sneezes and coughs and wear a face covering when recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.