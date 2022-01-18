INDIANAPOLIS — The good news: the omicron-variant surge of COVID-19 may have peaked.
The bad news: For the moment, virus activity is still running near record highs in the meantime.
And the local area logged eight more deaths from the virus.
Statewide COVID-19 activity remains near all-time high marks, but it appears that the massive surge brought on by the arrival of the extremely infectious omicron variant may already be peaking. It’s still early, but cases numbers and hospitalizations have stalled after continuing to rise sharply over the last few weeks.
Indiana has averaged about 13,675 cases per day over the last seven days, a slight increase from 13,138 per day as last week’s average.
Case counts were already high before the Christmas holiday but then tripled in the three weeks afterward, shattering old records and putting Indiana well over 10,000 new cases per day for about the last two weeks.
That sharp upward spike has stalled — cases have come down slightly over the last few days — but it will take more time to see whether it’s a peak or a plateau.
Hospitalizations have also come down a little off a recent peak, sitting at 3,460 total patients as of Monday. That’s down a bit from the new all-time high mark the state set at 3,519 on Jan. 13.
The state reported an average of 64 deaths per day over the past week, which is down off an 84 per day average but well above the 40-range the state was seeing before the omicron surge started.
The four-county area saw eight new deaths reported this week, with at least one death in every county.
Steuben County had the most new deaths reported this week with three, taking its total to 103 all time. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 8, 14 and 15 and included one person in their 50s and two in their 70s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, 10 have been people in their 50s, 21 have been people in their 60s, 33 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 36 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Noble County recorded two deaths, taking its all-time total to 140. One of those deaths occurred back on Dec. 24, with the other happening Jan. 12. That included one person in their 60s and one in their 70s.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 22 people in their 60s, 34 people in their 70s and 69 at 80 or older.
DeKalb County also logged two deaths, rising to 129 all time. Those deaths occurred on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10. Both deaths were very young people — one person was in their 30s was the area’s first under-20 deaths.
To date, DeKalb County has had one deaths in a person under 20 years old, one death of a person in their 30s, four deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 16 deaths among people in their 60s, 31 deaths of patients in their 70s and 66 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Lastly, LaGrange County had one new death recorded on Jan. 13, taking the county total to 96 all time. That person in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among a person in their 40s, four deaths among people in their 50s, 15 deaths among people in their 60s, 29 among people in their 70s and 47 people who were 80 or older.
Indiana has been pummeled in recent weeks by the omicron variant of the virus, which is another extremely contagious variant of the virus like the delta variant that came before it.
While severity of omicron cases has appeared to be lower — people are hospitalized or dying as often according to initial study of the new variant — the fast-replicating virus is able to spread very quickly from person to person leading to a wide range of illnesses depending on the person.
The huge spike in cases across Indiana has been impacting local schools, some of which have had to go virtual due to high absenteeism from students and especially staff members who are increasingly hard to replace with a substitute.
Despite the large spikes in cases, Indiana’s vaccine rate remains fairly stagnant, although thousands of Hoosiers per week are going to get their booster shots to bolster their immune response against the virus.
Most people suffering impacts from COVID-19 over the past half-year have been the unvaccinated. Vaccinated individuals are less likely to be infected but even if they do suffer a breakthrough are then far less likely to be hospitalized or die as compared to an unvaccinated person.
Northeast Indiana is one of the state’s least-vaccinated regions, while the state itself is one of the least-vaccinated in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.