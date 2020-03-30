INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment across the region declined in February, well in front of how the statistics will show the effects of COVID-19.
Unemployment in the area ranged from 2.5%-3% in February, a drop from January and year over but before the impact of COVID-19 and what it has done for unemployment claims in northeast Indiana and beyond.
“We can look at the February numbers as the labor-market baseline while we await the March unemployment figures next month. February was a healthy place in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana for job seekers,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. “However as last week’s initial unemployment claims reflected, the job market is shifting dramatically this month as employers respond to the reality of the shelter-in-place order and altered spending habits. I cannot project what next month’s numbers will be because the economy is changing so swiftly in response to the public health crisis.”
LaGrange and Steuben counties had the lowest unemployment rates in the area at 2.5%. Only four counties in the state had lower unemployment rates than LaGrange and Steuben and were all tied for lowest at 2.4%. LaGrange improved to 2.5% from 2.7% in January while Steuben saw a greater decline, moving from 2.9% to 2.5%.
DeKalb County dropped to 2.9% in February from 2.9% in January. Noble County declined to 3.0% from 3.5% in January.
Blakeman cautioned that these are pre-coronavirus/shelter-in-place numbers. The recent unemployment claims will be reflected the March numbers, which will be released April 20.
Meanwhile, all northeast Indiana counties were below the state, adjusted unemployment rate of 3.1%, which was lower than the national rate of 3.5%.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 3,114 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 1,599 unemployed residents and an increase of 4,713 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stood at 3.39 million, and the state’s 64.4% labor force participation rate remained above the national rate of 63.4%.
Where these numbers will end up in three weeks is anybody's guess after unemployment claims reached record highs last week.
