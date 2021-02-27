INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County recorded two more COVID-19 deaths as February draws to a close.
Despite the new local deaths, statewide deaths were below average on the day while case activity continued its streak running at some of the lowest numbers ever.
The deaths in Noble County mark the 77th ad 78th all-time in the county.
One death is recent from Sunday, Feb. 21, but the other was an older death just now being recorded in the county total, occurring back on Jan. 14. The deaths included one person in their 70s but also the county's first death among someone in their 40s.
Deaths among people in their 40s are rare, accounting for 194 of the 12,125 deaths statewide, representing 1.6% of all deaths. Noble County is not the only local county to have a death at that age group — Steuben County has also had one death at that age.
To date in Noble County, one death has been among residents in their 40s, three were people in their 50s, seven people in their 60s, 18 people in their 70s and 49 at 80 or older.
The state recorded 27 deaths on Saturday, below the monthly running average of 38 per day.
Statewide, Indiana logged just 871 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which is down compared to the last three days and down compared to a week ago.
The case count came on approximately 47,000 tests, resulting in a record-low positivity of 1.85% for the day. Positivity has been running below the state's benchmark of 5% for nearly three weeks now and has been hitting record lows in recent days as testing remains high and cases low.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked up slightly on Saturday to 800 patients as improvement in the total hospital census has slowed over the last week.
Locally, the four-county area saw fewer than 10 new cases logged on Saturday.
Steuben County added four new cases, DeKalb County recorded three and Noble County had just one new case. LaGrange County had no new cases reported on Saturday.
The region saw few cases over the last week. Noble and DeKalb Counties both recorded 36 new cases since last Saturday, while Steuben County recorded 30 new cases and LaGrange County had just eight new cases across seven days.
All four counties were in yellow and blue grades via the state's county metrics, the two best categories representing low and moderate spread of the virus. The improvement this week could potentially translate to even better ratings for counties next week.
