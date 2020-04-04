LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation and the United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange Counties are combining efforts to respond to needs that arise from COVID-19. The Community Foundation and United Way, in consultation with other community entities, will provide “COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants” to help address the impacts of the outbreak and recovery.
The organizations have committed $32,000 to the effort and will provide support to nonprofit and other community organizations engaging in basic needs relief, short-term response and long-term recovery in LaGrange County.
Grants will be awarded from Community Foundation’s Good Samaritan Fund, which provides emergency relief to nonprofits serving LaGrange County residents. Gifts, large, and small to the fund can help support local nonprofits providing meals, shelter, and other necessities for families and individuals impacted by COVID-19 in LaGrange County. Join the response to COVID-19 crisis, it is safe and all funds received stay in LaGrange County. Administrative fees for gifts to the Good Samaritan Fund for COVID-19 relief will be waived.
A simple online application will be reviewed by a team from both organizations and a single response will be provided. Priority will be given to community-based nonprofit 501©(3) organizations providing basic needs services to people who are immediately suffering from this crisis. Grant making will evolve with the situation making the funds flexible and responsive. In the near term, the Good Samaritan Fund will prioritize the following services related to the increase in demands as a result of COVID-19:
• The elderly and other high-risk populations
• Low income residents experiencing short term financial crisis due to loss of work/missed work (laid off, quarantined, unable to work due to lack of child care, etc.)
• Residents who are food insecure
• Supplies to support emergency response
• Residents who have no medical insurance or are under-insured
• Healthcare and emergency response workers in need of protective gear and equipment
• Physical and emotional well-being of children and youth
• Heating, water, rent and mortgage assistance
The COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants and Good Samaritan Fund are available through the Community Foundation’s website at lccf.net/covid-19. For more information, please call 260-463-4363. LaGrange County Community Foundation 109 E Central Ave. Suite 3, LaGrange, IN 46761.
