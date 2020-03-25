ANGOLA — Garbage and recycling carrier Republic Services expects a 30% increase in volume due to more people being home with the current global coronavirus pandemic.
This increase means more hours for drivers and trucks and to help with that, Angola has set a couple of guidelines that are effective immediately.
Pickup is limited to cart-contents only. Anything that does not fit into a trash or recycling container will not be picked up.
Bulk item pickup is suspended until further notice. People are asked to please not sit items outside that would normally be picked up on bulk day.
Both of these are temporary and will be lifted when the pandemic is over according to a news release from Mayor Richard Hickman.
