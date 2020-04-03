ALBION — As of Friday afternoon, the first Noble County resident has died of COVID-19, as five new cases have been confirmed since Thursday.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff confirmed the death around 1 p.m. and said more information would be available at a later time.
Beyond that, he noted there are five new cases of the virus — two that showed up on Friday's 10 a.m. update from the Indiana State Department of Health and three more than were new and have not made that record yet.
Information about the patients affected is not being released at this time.
Gaff said the health department is working to gather more information and will be releasing more formal details.
The death represents the first in the four-county area, which has had a small number of positive cases so far. As of Friday morning, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 102 deaths statewide.
Three deaths have occurred in Elkhart County and two in Allen County, the two nearest places with recorded deaths as of Friday.
Based on state demographics of patients who have died, almost all of the deaths so far have been people age 60 and above. Older Hoosiers and people with underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, chronic lung issues, etc. have also been identified as having higher risk of severe cases or death.
Some younger people have died in Indiana and many young Hoosiers are carrying and transmitting the virus, so even if they do not personally have symptoms or get sick, they can potentially transmit the virus to other high-risk people.
Although about 88% of the deaths have been people 60 or above, of the state's more than 3,000 confirmed cases, 61.6% of those infected are under 60 years old showing that far more younger people are contracting the virus.
Gaff, who urged residents this week to cover their mouths and noses with a fabric mask, scarf or kerchief when out in public as an extra precaution, reiterated that residents should be taking the virus seriously and that it is transmitting in the community.
"From my standpoint, from a public health standpoint, what I want to make sure you understand is that the virus is here in Noble County and it's transmitting from person to person," Gaff said.
This is a developing story. Updates may be posted throughout the day.
