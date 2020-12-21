AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported three deaths of residents who were positive for the coronavirus and 95 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
Two patients who died were above 70 years old and one was above 80 years old. No further information about the deaths will be released, the department said in news release.
A total of 57 county residents now have died while positive for the coronavirus, including 23 in December.
Monday’s report covers a three-day weekend period. Monday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 2,795 since the start of the pandemic and 830 in December.
Monday’s new patients include none between birth and age 10; 12 between ages 11-20; 12 from 21-30 years of age; 17 between 31-40; 14 who are 41-50 years old; 14 who are 51-60; 11 who are 61-70; 10 who are 71-80; two who are 81-90 and three between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 219 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 41 who have been treated by intensive-care units.
Indiana improving
Indiana as a whole appears to be turning a corner after the worst surge the state has been through yet.
Deaths are staying high, but Indiana has been seeing recent improvement across other metrics ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Over the past two days, Steuben County recorded its 17th and 18th deaths all-time, while LaGrange County also logged one death to take its total to 44.
Steuben County reported two deaths, the county’s first deaths in December, both of which occurred Saturday, according to the state. Both deaths were among people 80 years old or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, six deaths have been people in their 60s, four deaths have been people in their 70s, and eight deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County recorded one new death, which occurred Dec. 10, according to the state. The person was in his or her 60s, according to demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, five deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 23 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has had 10 deaths so far in December after totaling 18 in November.
The local deaths were part of 84 statewide over Sunday and Monday, as death counts typically run lower over those two days due to a reporting lag over the weekend. Death counts are typically highest on Tuesdays, with the last four Tuesdays all clocking in at more than 100 deaths.
The state is averaging 78 deaths per day in December, far higher than the 45-per-day average in November.
Outside of deaths, however, Indiana has been seeing some improvement in its day-to-day COVID-19 figures.
On Monday, the state recorded 3,865 new cases, the lowest one-day total since Nov. 4. That progress does come with a caveat, however — testing numbers were the lowest since Nov. 3 with just over 28,000 tests — and positivity was 13.75% on Monday, which is actually higher than recent days.
Still, Indiana has seen a reduction in its daily case counts recently, coming off all-time highs in the first week of December, and positivity has fallen from about 14% to just over 12%, again showing some modest progress.
The state is still a far cry from its benchmark goal of 5% positivity — a level it had been under prior to the start of the most recent surge in October but that Indiana has been more than doubling since early November.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to remain stable, seeing a small increase to 2,967 total patients. That’s still approximately 500 fewer people in treatment for COVID-19 than the all-time peak on Nov. 30, so it’s progress, although hospitalization numbers are not deflating nearly as quickly as they inflated. That’s likely because hospital stays for COVID-19 patients can last one to two weeks on average, or longer in serious cases, so it’s harder to reduce the overall census than it is to rapidly increase it.
While the state as a whole is on the cusp of turning the corner, northeast Indiana as a region has shown more clearly that it’s over the hump.
In the 11-county Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five more to their south, cases, positivity rates and deaths are all down off peaks they hit around Thanksgiving.
That being said, several local counties are still in the red on the state’s county metrics scoring system, due to continuing high case counts and high positivity. The improvement has been progress, but COVID-19 activity still remains comparatively high around the region.
Over the previous two days, Noble County added 89 new cases of COVID-19, followed by Steuben County at 79and LaGrange County at 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.