INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County led the area in new COVID-19 cases as of Saturday’s statewide report, with other counties showing some slower growth.
Noble County added 13 cases, increasing its total case count to 417. LaGrange County increased seven cases to 437, Steuben County added four cases to 120 overall and DeKalb County was up three cases to 151 total.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area on Saturday, as Noble County holds at 28, LaGrange County at six, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
Case growth in the four-county area has slowed a bit compared to recent weeks. Since last Saturday, LaGrange County added 76 cases during the week, Noble County was up 46, DeKalb County added 15 and Steuben County was up eight.
Statewide, Indiana has seen a short-term increase in new cases, adding 435 on Saturday. That came after increases of 515 and 485 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, after several back-to-back days with new cases rising in the sub-300 range.
Nationally the U.S. has started seeing a second uptick in cases, with some states seeing major increases such as Florida, which posted nearly 9,000 new cases on Friday alone. That total is almost ten times higher than Indiana’s all-time highest day ever, 949, back on April 27.
As Indiana advanced out of its stay-at-home order on May 4, case counts have been in slow decline, daily deaths have dropped, hospitalizations have been down and intensive care bed availability and ventilator capacity have remained strong.
That’s allowed Indiana to continue advancing on its reopening plan, even though the state continues reporting a few hundred new cases per day.
If numbers hold, Indiana is expecting to move to Stage 5, it’s final step that would return Indiana to operations similar to pre-COVID-19 times, on July 4 although recommendations for public safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social are likely to continue well into the back-half of 2020.
