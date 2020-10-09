INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana set a new one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, smashing the previous high by 350 cases as the daily counts continue to spiral upward.
It replaces the previous all-time high, which was set just last week.
Positivity remains high and hospitalizations are continuing increase as COVID-19 numbers across the state keep increasing.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's Friday report, Indiana reported 1,816 new cases. That's a new all-time high, topping the previous high of 1,464 set on Oct. 2.
Indiana has tallied 1,000 cases or more for seven of the last nine days.
The state did top 30,000 total tests on Friday, but positivity remained high at 5.91%. Positivity has been above 5% — a benchmark for the state, for 10 of the last 12 days. So even as testing has risen, cases are rising at a faster rate, suggesting that the virus is circulating more widely around the state.
The state also tallied 19 deaths in Friday's report. The state has tallied 10 or more deaths on 14 of the past 17 days as average daily deaths is beginning to increase again.
Average deaths were slightly under 10 in July, rose slightly above 10 in August, hit an average of 11 per day in September and now sit at 14 per day so far in October.
As cases are rising more sharply around the state, northeast Indiana is being affected to as daily case counts are rising more sharply across the region. Although southwest Indiana is the greatest hotspot of concern at the moment, northeast Indiana is also seeing quicker rises in cases recently.
DeKalb County added 19 cases in Friday's report, followed by Steuben County, which was up 14. Both counties had case counts rise at a larger rate than the state average in September.
Noble County added nine cases while LaGrange County had just four new cases after posting a double-digit increase on Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area. Noble County remains at 33, LaGrange County at 12, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at 9.
