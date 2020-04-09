AVILLA — Calling through windows, eating separately and social distancing in any way possible are some ways nursing homes are trying to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
But despite its efforts, Sacred Heart nursing home in Avilla still recorded Noble County’s first COVID-19 death and additional cases last week.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have become an increasing focus for the state this week, as multiple agencies around Indiana have started recorded cases even despite best practices to protect residents.
In a notification issued Friday, Noble County Health Officer Terry Gaff pointed out that the elderly and those who already have some health issues, such as those living in nursing homes, stand to lose the most with the coronavirus.
“We know that people older than 60 with underlying health conditions are most at risk during this pandemic,” Gaff said. “We ask that everyone join in our efforts to protect these vulnerable people by not visiting long-term care facilities, but rather using other options, such as offering residents access to mobile devices to continue virtual contact with loved ones through email or video-call applications.”
Statewide, 36.1% of known cases are for people 60 years and older, but that same age group has accounted for 88.6% of Indiana’s deaths, so far.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities are particularly at risk, because they generally have older populations living in close proximity to one another.
According to Sacred Heart, the nursing home had taken all of the county’s recommendations precautions noted by Gaff.
“We have implemented visitation restrictions designed to protect our residents, associates and families; instituted comprehensive screening of all who enter our communities; adopted universal face masking of all associates and clinical partners; and are regularly conducting stringent deep cleaning,” Sacred Heart said in a statement.
Sacred Heart also said it’s listening to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities to know what to do in the face of a pandemic.
“Our early identification of our positive COVID-19 residents demonstrates that our healthcare heroes are well trained and engaged in the ongoing battle with COVID-19,” Sacred Heart said.
Now, that communication is mandatory.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s press conference Wednesday a new executive order requires long-term care facilities to report every COVID-19 case and death in both residents and employees to the state.
Sacred Heart communicating with health officials is something Box would approve of.
At the beginning of the week, Box spoke in the Monday press conference about how the state is prepared to specifically aid nursing homes when they need help.
“I can’t emphasize enough that we are here to help you,” Box said, noting that state healthcare “strike teams” will visit a nursing home as many times as needed to get cases of COVID-19 under control.
Box reiterated that the coronavirus spreading to nursing homes was something she hoped Indiana could avoid.
Even with limited in-and-out movement, one major problem is that asymptomatic people can still spread the virus, so it’s hard to tell if someone has it and is transmitting it without knowing.
“You asked me, and I said from day one what was my biggest fear as a state health officer, and that was that we would have an outbreak in a nursing home like the one we witnessed in the state of Washington.”
Though nobody has classified Sacred Heart’s coronavirus cases as an outbreak, the state does have an outbreak at Bethany Pointe nursing home in Madison County.
There, as of Monday afternoon, 11 residents had died and three employees had been hospitalized form COVID-19.
Box warned that Bethany Pointe won’t be alone.
“Unfortunately, this will not be the last outbreak of this kind. If you are a long-term care facility, please be sure that you are following infection control’s guidance,” Box said.
She also told nursing homes to use personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and gloves, whenever interacting with or doing anything for residents.
“Please make sure that you’re wearing a mask, that anyone who comes in contact with them or is making their food or cleaning their rooms or passing their meds wears a mask and washes their hands carefully,” Box said.
Though Sacred Heart didn’t say how much PPE they had on hand, its statement said the nursing home is trying to speed up shipments.
“We are arranging expedited shipments directly from manufacturers, assessing alternative products and taking advantage of our abilities as a national system to make inter-facility inventory transfers when appropriate,” Sacred Heart said.
Of course, Sacred Heart is far from the only nursing home in the area trying to contain the coronavirus.
North Ridge nursing home in Albion told The News Sun it’s taking extra precautions while trying to make sure the residents still have fun.
“Later this week, we are bringing in Pizza Hut pizza for all of our residents at their request since they couldn’t go to Pizza Hut as planned,” North Ridge said. “We also have bunnies and chics visiting for Easter!”
North Ridge also said window visits are popular with its residents, as they have been with multiple other nursing homes in the area.
One of those includes Lutheran Life Villages nursing home in Kendallville. Tim Rowlison told The News Sun on Facebook that his dad, Ken Rowlison, visited his mom, Cynthia Rowlison, who lives there, through the window.
Tim also mentioned that staff caring for his mother have been “awesome.”
