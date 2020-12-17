INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and DeKalb counties combined for three new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
Statewide deaths were down a little compared to recent days, but still running at record high averages and case counts have bounced back after being down a little in recent days.
On Thursday, LaGrange County recorded two new deaths and DeKalb County recorded one more.
LaGrange County's 41st and 42nd death both occurred on Tuesday and both were people 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 22 people who were 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, the county's 47th death was one that occurred on Sunday and was also a person 80-plus.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 15 deaths of patients in their 70s and 29 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
The three new deaths came amid 79 total deaths in Indiana, which was down from the past two days at 120-plus each, but is still running high.
Indiana is averaging 83 deaths per day so far in December, which is significantly higher than the monthly average of 45 deaths per day throughout November.
Statewide, Indiana logged 6,340 new cases on Thursday, which was down about 150 cases compared to last Thursday. Cases were down slightly compared to a week ago earlier in the week, but over the last two days have been running similar to a week ago.
The state is averaging more than 6,300 cases per day, which is higher than 5,300 per day throughout November.
Hospitalizations remain stable at slightly over 3,100 patients overall in treatment for COVID-19 in the state, which is down from more than 3,400 at peak on Nov. 30.
Hospitalizations have dropped and held between about 3,000 and 3,200 patients, so while the number of patients overall hasn't dropped significantly, it hasn't increased over more than two weeks.
Locally, case counts increased but by a smaller margin than in some recent days.
Noble County increased 37 cases, followed by Steuben County at 30 cases, DeKalb County with 27 cases and LaGrange County with 12 new.
No new deaths were reported in Noble and Steuben counties. Noble County remains at 51 deaths overall and Steuben County holds at 16.
