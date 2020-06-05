ANGOLA — It won’t be a loud, boisterous summer at most area summer camp sites this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines to keep people safe from the virus, especially in Steuben County.
Only one area day and resident camp, Camp Chief Little Turtle in Pleasant Lake, is even offering some of its traditional summer programming.
Other camp properties, including Lake James Christian Camp and Camp Lonidaw, a day camp program held each summer by the Girl Scouts at the Steuben County 4-H park, have had programming canceled completely for 2020.
“We know it is devastating for our campers and camp families,” said Lake James Christian Camp Executive Director Matt Love in a video posted on the camp Facebook page. “We are truly sad here to suspend for 2020, but please know we did it in the best interest of our campers, faculty, deans and all of our staff.”
For the Girl Scouts, it will be the first time since 1982 that Camp Director Marcia Peel hasn’t been at the 4-H park for day camp.
“As your day camp director since 1987, this changes my life once again,” Peel said in a social media post. “I am sad, but at the same time relieved, as I had not a clue how I could keep everyone safe. My heart goes out to all the girls that were looking forward to this week. Hopefully your summer spent with your family will be a good one.”
Camp Lonidaw isn’t the only summer camp for Girl Scouts not happening this year, as the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana council has canceled all 2020 summer resident, day and community camps due to the virus.
In a post on the council website, gsnim.org, it says the council researched ways to try and continue camp while keeping everyone involved safe and healthy.
“Unfortunately, that is just not possible,” said the post. “It was not a decision we chose to make, rather it was a decision we had to make.”
Camp Chief Little Turtle will be open for day use, weekend camping, which includes family camping and merit badge instructional days. Resident camp, however, was canceled for the summer.
Day use started Friday and is available through Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A video on the camp Facebook page put together by Bryan Lineberry, council outdoor programs and camping chairman, said some of the day use activities include catch-and-release fishing, disc golf, hiking and biking trails, a marked orienteering course and cub advancement kits that can be checked out at the lodge.
Weekend camping requires reservations made at least one week in advance and is $15 a night for a site. Each site is limited to half its normal capacity at least until July 4.
Lineberry’s video said there will be no showers or dining hall available and there is no swimming or boating on Pit Lake. There is also no council-led programming on the weekends.
Merit badge programs will begin June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Each scout can do one badge program per day.
Leaders and adult volunteers will not be able to move around between badge stations to keep social distancing in place and contact to a minimum. Lunches also have to be brought with scouts each day.
Badge program capacity, like other areas, is only half of what can normally be done and each scout will be issued what is needed for the badge activities to use for the day. Items will not be shared between scouts.
Some of the badges, such as the all-terrain vehicle badge, do have some additional requirements that have to be met.
Others, such as fishing, rifle, space exploration and pioneering have no special requirements. Those requiring certain items such as bait or rocket engines have supplies provided. For signs, signals and codes scouts need to bring paper and a writing utensil.
“I am pretty proud of our program offerings especially since we are all volunteer run for the summer,” Lineberry said in the video. “Shout to out our 2020 camp staff.”
Those taking part in merit badge activities will have to do a quick health screening upon check in. If anyone in the vehicle fails the screening, the whole vehicle must leave the camp and try again another day.
Participants will also be required to wear a mask when in close proximity to one another.
For complete information, visit the camp Facebook page, @ccltbsa, and watch the video or visit the council website, ccltbsa.org.
