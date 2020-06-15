LAGRANGE — More COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized from LaGrange County than Elkhart County over the past three weeks.
That’s despite Elkhart County having 5.25 times as many residents as LaGrange County and having added more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus since Memorial Day.
It’s also had more hospitalizations that Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties combined.
On Monday, the LaGrange County Health Department issued a mandate requiring people inside the county to wear masks in public places in an effort to slow a “sharp increase in COVID-19 illnesses” seen recently.
As LaGrange County has seen a large increase in cases — 217 new since Memorial Day, a 362% increase — readers around northeast Indiana have been asking — how many are hospitalized?
According to publicly available information provided by the state through the Regenstrief Institute, LaGrange County has recorded 39 hospitalizations since May 26.
That’s 18% of all patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
That’s a little higher than the state’s all-time average of 17%, a rate that has been in decline from a little over 20%, following a statewide trend of hospitalizations being in decline.
On Wednesday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box singled out LaGrange County as one of Indiana’s 92 counties that has been experiencing increasing hospitalizations, drawing concern from the state health department and local officials.
By comparison, next-door-neighbor Elkhart County has added 1,160 cases of COVID-19 since Memorial Day, but has hospitalized just 37 patients since May 26. That’s a hospitalization rate of just 3.2%.
Elsehwere in the region, Noble County has had 15 hospitalizations on 152 new cases, a 9.9% rate; DeKalb County has had eight hospitalizations on 92 new cases, a 8.7% rate; Steuben County has had just three hospitalizations on 26 new cases, an 11.5% rate; and Allen County has had 101 hospitalizations on 947 cases, a 10.7% rate.
The good news, however, is that few of the cases appear to be extremely serious. LaGrange County has only recorded one patient requiring intensive care unit admission. Elkhart County has had two ICU admits and Allen County has had three.
Even if COVID-19 cases don’t end up being particularly serious, resulting in long hospitalizations or death, widespread infections can have other disruptive effects on local communities.
Standard state procedure is for sick patients to isolate at home and recover and not return to work or public places until symptoms have cleared and additional time beyond has passed.
But, likewise, contact tracers who reach out to any positive patient within 24 hours also seek out any “close contacts” — people who may have spent an extended period of time in close proximity to an infected person — and advise them to quarantine for up to two weeks as well to avoid potentially transmitting the virus to others.
That branching effect of infections and the need to quarantine other close contacts can affect a much wider web of people and keep them out of workplaces or public spaces for extended periods of time.
A previous study from the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health also suggested that about 45% of patients were carrying the virus asymptomatically, meaning they could potentially be spreading to other at-risk populations without knowing it.
Close contacts were also shown to be at significantly higher risk of picking up the infection. Household members of an infected person were 12 times more likely to become infected themselves that other person a patient had come into contact with.
