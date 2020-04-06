LAKE ATITLAN, Guatemala — A Steuben County native living his life on the road is developing a global perspective on the coronavirus pandemic.
Andy Lee Graham, a self-employed traveler at hobotraveler.com, has been interviewing people across the world about their experiences with COVID-19. The 1974 Prairie Heights High School graduate has been traveling for 22 years and has been to 112 countries.
He is currently staying at Lake Atitlan, Guatemala, where he has been for several months and will remain as long as travel is restricted.
Using the local internet connection and a hotspot, Graham has videotaped interviews with people in Oslo, Norway; Moscow; and New York, and continues to reach out to people across the world to document their perspectives from their own backyards.
“Each country has a different level of democracy,” Graham said, noting that in a dictatorship, it is easier for the government to enforce policies.
“They can actually tell people to go inside and people obey,” Graham said. He has a friend in Laos who is under lockdown and is not able to speak openly about the country’s reaction to COVID-19.
“Because of our polarization of the Democrats against the Republicans in the U.S., it’s hard to get a consensus,” said Graham. “Most countries don’t have this problem.”
Guatemala is a small Central American country with about 17 million residents. On March 13, its first coronavirus case was a Guatemalan man who traveled from Italy to Guatemala, according to a Wikipedia page devoted to COVID-19 and its effects in Guatemala.
As of Friday, Guatemala had 49 confirmed cases and one death, said an ABC News report, while the United States had about 278,000 cases and more than 7,150 deaths.
Graham said Guatemala’s response to the first confirmed case was to shut down the borders and order all people to stay at home.
“Guatemala has expressed concern about deported migrants spreading the virus,” says the ABC report.
On Thursday, a 49-year-old Guatemalan man deported from the United States tested positive for coronavirus. Three children who arrived aboard a deportation flight were placed under observation after they were found to be suffering from severe coughs, one of the symptoms of the virus.
To curtail spread of coronavirus, a 4 p.m. curfew is being enforced throughout Guatemala.
“The sirens go around,” said Graham.
He said 40% of people he sees out during the day are wearing face masks.
From his conversations with Americans, he said he is concerned about what he perceives as a lack of concern about the seriousness of the virus — “everywhere I call … I’ve talked to Florida, in New York, in California.”
Being alone is not difficult for Graham, who has spent extended time in countries where he does not speak the language, but he said he has noticed that some people he knows are more friendly lately. Some who before were always too busy to talk are available and happy to spend time chatting by phone or video.
“They are panicking because they don’t want to be alone with themselves,” said Graham. “It’s kind of a sociological introspection.”
Graham, who studied philosophy at Indiana University, suggested that people may be looking at their lives and weighing the value of family vs. money.
As an outreach to subscribers to Andy’s Hobo Traveler blog, Graham has been going live every day at noon.
“For my members that are stressed out, I try to change the subject,” he said. From 30 to 120 people tune in.
Graham describes himself as a “digital nomad” with a knowledge of how to use internet systems across the world. He’s been “working from home” on the road for more than 20 years, he noted, and said he could explain to business people how to work remotely from anywhere at any time of day.
Graham may be the longest perpetual traveler on the planet, typically staying in one place no more than three months. In 1997, at the age of 42, Graham traveled to Mexico for a six-week vacation during the holidays; at the time, he was working in real estate. With a background in the French and Spanish languages, he developed a lust for traveling, meeting new people and seeing new places. He is an inventor and continues to work on a silt catcher for use in wells in less developed countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.