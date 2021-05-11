INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers as young as 12 will soon be able to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer, after federal regulators have OK’d those shots for the younger age group.
Those youngsters will only be able to receive a Pfizer vaccine, which is only available in Steuben County locally, otherwise people must travel to Fort Wayne or Elkhart to receive it.
The Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine after completion of a trial of more than 2,000 participants age 12-15.
In the trial, zero of the approximately 1,000 youngsters given the vaccine contracted COVID-19 during the trial period, compared to 16 out of the placebo group.
Recipients of the vaccine, which is the same dose given to adults, experienced similar mild side effects including injection site soreness, fever and other cold-like symptoms that are known to occur when the body mounts an immune response.
A vaccine advisory committee is meeting and is expected to release use recommendations for those 12-15 today.
Pfizer is currently the only shot available for minors, with the shot already being approved for 16- and 17-year-old before the recent step down in age. Vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently only approved for use in people 18 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine, because of its ultra-cold storage requirements, isn’t as widely available as other vaccines with less stringent storage needs.
In the local area, only the Steuben County vaccine clinic at Crooked Lake operated by Cameron hospital offers Pfizer. That site, however, is scheduled to close near the end of May and it’s currently unclear whether Pfizer vaccines will continued to be available locally.
Other than Steuben County, the next closest Pfizer sites to the four-county area are in Fort Wayne, either at the Mirro Center just off Interstate 69 at Dupont Road or at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
For people in LaGrange and western Noble counties, sites in Goshen and Elkhart are offering Pfizer shots as the nearest options.
Indiana is not currently allowing parents to sign up their children under 16 yet, but updates to the state’s vaccine registration are expected shortly after the federal government officially authorizes the shots for the younger age group.
Hoosiers can register for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance. Vaccine clinics are also accepting walk-in patients, although pre-registration is preferred as walk-ins slow the sign-in process.
Although children have shown to be more resilient to COVID-19 than older people — fewer than 20 people younger than 20 years old have died of the virus in Indiana — vaccination is still recommended among the young for its communal benefits.
People who are fully vaccinated do not need to test or quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 and vaccinations offers extremely strong protection against a person contracting and spreading the virus to unprotected populations or in “breakthrough cases,” infections that occur after vaccination, often in people with weakened immune systems that can’t mount a full defense even with aid of the vaccine.
The protection from infection also helps prevent possible new mutations from forming. As virus cells duplicate there are chances for genetic coding errors which could be a detriment or neutral impact to the cell but also have the potential to give it new evolutionary advantages that could make the virus more potent.
Current know variants of COVID-19 like the B 1.1.7. “U.K.” variant, for example, are known to be more infectious and slightly more dangerous to younger populations than the original coronavirus strain sequenced at the start of the pandemic.
Mutations can also potentially allow the virus to evade current vaccine formulas, which would then require development of new vaccines and possibly require boosters or new vaccine regimens altogether in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.