A coronavirus test returned positive for a third Noble County resident.
Wednesday morning, the state map of coronavirus cases by county was updated and showed Noble had three infected residents.
Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff confirmed Wednesday morning that the infected person was tested March 24 at Parkview Whitley.
They are not hospitalized, Gaff said, but the person has not been out among the public while sick.
“We can safely say that they’re self-quarantined and have been throughout,” Gaff said.
The person infected is also older.
“This person is beyond retirement age,” Gaff said.
Gaff stressed people should still practice social distancing with every person they come across while the coronavirus pandemic is still growing.
“In every encounter, they should think that the other person has the virus,” Gaff said. “We can’t tell who does or who doesn't at this point.”
He also pointed out that cases have never been confined to just Kendallville or any specific place in Noble County.
“The three cases that are confirmed that have been positive in Noble County include east side, west side and near Whitley County, so they’re widely distributed over the county,” Gaff said.
