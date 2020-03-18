ANGOLA — The Indiana Public Access Counselor has issued an advisory opinion concerning public access to government meetings while the state deals with COVID-19.
State and local agencies have made their concerns known to Public Access Counselor Luke Britt about holding public meetings and gathering large groups of people, particularly in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb issuing a order that restricts gatherings to less than 50 people. However, the Open Door Law will remain in effect.
“Public agencies should cancel or postpone non-essential meetings consistent with the Governor’s Executive Order. Cancellations of meetings do not require notice but notifications via web site or social media is advisable,” Britt said.
Britt noted that some meetings might have to be limited in terms of numbers of people, particularly in light of orders and recommendations to keep gatherings at below 50 people.
“These temporary recommendations may necessarily exclude some, but not all, members of the public for the duration of the emergency. A portion of those individuals present must include representatives from the media or the public. Nevertheless, agencies are urged to make all efforts to make accommodations ensuring the public’s right to observe and record meetings,” Britt said.
To help accommodate as many people as possible, Britt recommended the following:
• The use of technology for remote public attendance is encouraged. If a governing body broadcasts or livestreams its proceedings, people should consider viewing the meetings from home, especially for high-risk or symptomatic individuals.
• Use larger venues to reduce attendee density and increase social distancing.
• Governing bodies are urged to practice social distancing in any venue. This includes adding distance between attendee seating areas. Britt recommends keeping meeting capacity at one-third of a meeting room’s size. “A reasonable reduction of capacity in the immediate public seating area will not be considered a violation of the Open Door Law during the time of emergency. Governing bodies should prioritize attendance of the public and media over other non-essential staff and government personnel,” Britt said.
• Governing bodies should, if possible, shorten the length of their meetings and exclude non-essential agenda items.
• Review public comment policies to ensure consistency with public health guidance. If a hearing requires the acceptance of public comment, encourage remote submissions as opposed to in-person feedback.
• If there are items or authority that can statutorily be delegated to a presiding officer, a governing body should ratify those actions when normal meetings resume. This includes, but is not limited to operational or administrative functions and executive or ministerial duties.
• Members of the public should consider making public records requests remotely and not in person.
• The reasonable time requirement for public records production may be different during times of emergency than during normal business operations.
