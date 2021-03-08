ANGOLA — With steadily declining cases and deaths from COVID-19, the daily update typically published by The Herald Republican will now be published once a week.
Unless warranted by unique changes in data, the COVID-19 update will be published on Sundays as a weekly update.
Executive Editor Steve Garbacz will continue collecting data on a daily basis so the KPC Media Group database stays up to date and accurate.
Garbacz has kept daily COVID-19 data dating to Indiana’s first cases and deaths a year ago for a comprehensive data set few other Indiana media companies can boast of having.
In addition, the weekly demographic data presented by the Steuben County Health Department has been discontinued, said Alicia Walsh, Health Department administrator.
Walsh said on Monday that she might start producing reports on vaccines once all of the data she desires comes available.
The Herald Republican will continue publishing weekly ratings provided by the Indiana State Department of Health. Those are produced on Wednesdays.
In addition, as long as Gov. Eric Holcomb continues to hold weekly press briefings on COVID-19, KPC Media will keep participating and reporting on them. Those take place on Wednesday and appear online the same day and in print the following.
Weekly nursing home updates will be produced when there is newsworthy information. Weekly vaccination updates will be provided on a state, regional and local basis.
The weekly flu report will also continue during flu season. It is published on Tuesdays.
