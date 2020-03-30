INDIANAPOLIS — Thirty-five Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, but all but one of those people was age 50 or older, following the worldwide trend showing that the virus tends to be more lethal to older people.
For the first time Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health issued demographic data for the fatalities from coronavirus, breaking the numbers down by both age group and gender.
That data shows what health officials have been saying for weeks, that older people are much more at risk for serious complications or death from the virus.
Of the 35 deaths, one person was in the 30-39 age range, with the other 34 fatalities all being 50 or above. To date four deaths were people age 50-59, six people were 60-69, 10 were 70-79 and the other 14 were 80-plus.
While only 7.7% of statewide cases are people 80-plus, that age group represents 40% of the deaths so far.
Twenty-three deaths have been men, while women are the other 12.
As of Monday morning, the state reported 1,786 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana. All but 13 of Indiana’s 92 counties have had at least one case.
On Monday morning, the number of cases in the four-county area remained unchanged. Noble and LaGrange counties both have two cases, while Steuben and DeKalb counties have one.
Neighboring Allen County has 28 cases, Elkhart County has 12 cases, Kosciusko County has four and Whitley County has one case.
Demographics for positive COVID-19 cases remain fairly unchanged. Those 19 and younger remain only about 1% of statewide cases, while each other 10-year age bracket except for 80-plus has between 12-18% of cases.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced the nation would extend its social distancing recommendations through the end of April. Despite earlier wishes by the president to have the country reopened for business by Easter — April 12 — the administration decided to extend guidelines based on modeling of the pandemic in the U.S.
As of Monday, Indiana’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through April 7, while schools are shuttered until May 1.
