ANGOLA — OptumServe has left Steuben County as a COVID-19 testing facility, leaving Cameron Memorial Community Hospital as the only entity providing tests for the coronavirus, said information from the Steuben County Health Department.
The same day OptumHealth was supposed to open for the first time in the Lions Building at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds, Saturday, the group notified the health department it would be leaving the county to operate as a mobile regional testing entity of long-term care facilities.
“Although, the health department was disappointed with the changes, the safety of essential employees and residents they assist is paramount,” said Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Health Department.
The closest OptumHealth site to Steuben County is located in Kendallville at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
People wanting tested will now go through the Cameron Respiratory Clinic located at 1381 N. Wayne St., which is set up in Urgent Care. Testing is by appointment only and is scheduled through the Cameron COVID-19 Resource Screening Line, 667-555, which may be accessed live from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
“Things remain very fluid during this pandemic and changes are happening all around us. Regardless, Cameron remains the place where people of Steuben County can seek excellent care and guidance during this challenging time,” said Kelly Keirns, Cameron’s executive director of strategy and development. “Since the first coronavirus case hit Indiana our team has offered safe, expedited testing and care and will continue to so as long as our community needs it.”
After Cameron and Health Department officials met to discuss the testing arrangement, it was decided that asymptomatic individuals who have had potential exposure to a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient would be allowed to be tested.
Meanwhile, it was announced on Tuesday that Steuben County now has 97 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of two over Monday. Of that, 71 are considered recovered and two people have died.
