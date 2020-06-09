In this May 6 file photo, Indiana State Police Trooper Carmyn Hottell stands at the ready at the Indiana National Guard Armory in Angola as COVID-19 testing began. Entering the building is John Gonya, director of safety and security at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola. The Angola site, one of the first 20 to open in the state, has had its personnel shift to serve in a regional, mobile testing unit for long-term care facilities, it was announced on Tuesday.