AUBURN — Downtown Auburn was eerily quiet Wednesday afternoon as offices and businesses had closed their doors to comply with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s direction to stay home unless on essential business.
Holcomb’s directive Tuesday came as the state takes measures to try and curb the spread of COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus. The order ends Monday, April 6, at 11:59 p.m., but could be extended.
“All persons may leave their homes or residences only for essential activities, essential government functions, or to participate in essential businesses and operations,” according to Holcomb’s order. All nonessential business and operations must cease.
Many downtown businesses and offices posted notices on their doors and windows informing customers and clients of their business plans for the coming weeks.
Several offices, including Credent Wealth Management, Walker Hughes Insurance and Edward Jones, indicated they were closed to walk-ins and in-office business and provided telephone numbers and email addresses that clients could use to contact them.
“We continue to wish everyone good health as we all work to get through this challenging time,” the notice on Credent’s door read.
Auburn Christian Counseling noted it would be closed until further notice and provided a number that clients may contact for questions or to set up a session by video or telephone.
“God Bless and be safe,” the notice ended.
Brightpoint also announced it would closed until further notice, with in-patient appointments canceled and staff available by phone. Brightpoint’s restrictions went into effect March 18.
A notice on the door of Likes Law Office invited clients who were uncomfortable with waiting in the office to check in with staff and provide a cellphone number or show where their cars were parked and someone from the office would come and get them for their appointments.
Many businesses whose doors will remain closed invited customers to visit their websites or Facebook to learn about updates, online sales and specials during this period.
“Stay safe and we will get through this together,” said a notice at Big Red Sports.
Paper Gourmet closed its doors to walk-in visitors beginning March 21, but remains open for phone orders, Facebook orders and private shopping hours, with free curbside pickup or front-porch delivery with 25 miles, a notice on the store’s door said.
The Olive Twist notified customers that during the mandate, it has been categorized as an essential business and will consolidate operations to run out of its Fort Wayne location for curbside service. Auburn will have by-appointment curbside service and “ding dong dash delivery” within a 10-mile radius, the notice said.
Lyn-Maree’s storefront also is closed, and customers are encouraged to shop online and by social media. A similar message was posted at Sixteen:thirteen Boutique. Kim’s Korner Music and More will be open on Wednesdays only, from noon to 4 p.m., the business posted. All About You boutique indicated it would be posting items for sale on its Facebook page and offering discount shipping or free porch delivery.
Fresh Food Hub told customers who might be sick or who did not want to enter the store that it was implementing curbside service and partnering with other stores to deliver items.
Two parking spaces outside the office of Melissa McLaughlin, CPA, were blocked off to general parking, with the notice that they were reserved for curbside tax return and drop-off “to optimize social distancing for all involved.”
Both the DeKalb Chamber Partnership and United Way of DeKalb County posted notices that their staffs would be working remotely and provided telephone and email contact information.
Carbaugh Jewelers posted it had closed at the end of business Tuesday for at least two weeks and would be available by email and have limited phone hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during this time.
“Please don’t call and ask if your repair is finished … we will let you know once it is completed. Please have patience if we do not answer. Email is best. We appreciate your business and hope that all of our customers remain safe during these challenging times. Together we will make it through this crisis,” the notice said.
Effective March 19, KPC Media Group closed all of its offices, including The Star in Auburn, to walk-in traffic until further notice. Staff members are available by phone at 925-2611 or by email during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7-10 a.m. for circulation only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.