INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, Noble and DeKalb counties reported new COVID-19 deaths.
Overall COVID-19 activity remains low around the region and the state, but the new local deaths come as an outlier after things had been relatively quiet locally for the last two-plus weeks.
DeKalb County logged its 75th and 76th deaths in Tuesday's report, deaths that occurred on Thursday and Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. According to demographic information, both patients were 80 years old or older.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among people in their 50s, seven deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 44 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
In Noble County, the 74th death all-time in that county was another from the end of January, actually occurring on Jan. 31. That patient was a person aged into their 70s, according to demographic information.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with seven people in their 60s, 17 people in their 70s and 47 at 80 or older.
The three local deaths were part of 67 reported statewide on Tuesday, which is up compared to recent days but comparable to a week ago. Death counts are generally highest on Tuesday as reporting catches up from over the weekend.
The state is averaging about 47 deaths per day so far in February, which is down compared to 54 deaths per day in January — a number that is slightly outdated at this point because the state retroactively updated death counts during a year-end audit that resulted in more deaths in December and January than were previously reported.
Although deaths have been up a bit recently, new cases remain down, with the state logging 1,130 new cases on Tuesday. That's down about 400 compared to Tuesday last week as case numbers have continued to dwindle week to week.
The result came on about 25,600 total tests, which is low compared to a typical day, but resulted in a positivity of 4.41%, another day below the state's 5% benchmark level. Positivity has been under 5% on five of the last seven days.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to tick down to 1,265 patients across the state. Hospitalizations in northeast Indiana fell a little to 109 patients overall.
Locally, counties saw very minor increases in case numbers, with all four counties seeing fewer than 10 new cases.
DeKalb County had the most new activity with nine cases reported, followed by Steuben County with six and Noble and LaGrange each adding only two.
Looking ahead to new county metric ratings on Wednesday, local counties should see another week of improvement, although color ratings may not change.
Noble and LaGrange counties look all but certain to remain in yellow again this week, as both have positivity rates between 5-10% and case counts that have continued dropping.
If LaGrange County were to get under 5% positivity, it currently sits at 7.6%, it's possible the county could even drop to blue rating, the best rating representing low spread of the virus.
Steuben and DeKalb counties both are on the border between orange and yellow and could potentially go either way depending on how numbers shake out on Wednesday.
DeKalb County's positivity is at 9.8%, which might be good enough to help it drop to yellow, although it depends on when the state captures the numbers to form the rating and what case counts have been.
Likewise, Steuben County is just above the 10% mark at 10.5%, but if case counts have dropped enough it could also fall to yellow. Otherwise the northeasternmost county may hold in orange for another week.
