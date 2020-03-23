ANGOLA — People are asked not to enter the Steuben County Courthouse unless absolutely necessary.
“In response to concerns about COVID-19, the Steuben County Courts are monitoring the situation with guidance from health officials and remain open,” said a news release issued Monday following criminal court proceedings in the three courtrooms.
Scheduled hearings will continue as necessary but only parties named in the cases and their attorneys should enter the courthouse.
“Individuals who are to appear in court, you are encouraged to ask family members and friends to stay at home or remain outside the courthouse,” said the news release.
Along with the courts, the county clerk’s office is in the courthouse. Clerk’s services include issuing marriage licenses and other official documents.
“If you are able to conduct your business by telephone or email, you are requested not to come into the building,” said the news release.
Anyone who has received a jury summons is asked to first contact the court before appearing. Those who are scheduled for a hearing should contact their attorney. Those who are not represented by an attorney should check mycase.in.gov to check their case and confirm if the hearing has been continued.
“The judicial branch is taking appropriate steps to respond to COVID-19 and courts around the state are implementing plans to postpone jury trials, allow for remote hearings and keep only essential staff in courthouses,” says the state’s public portal at courts.in.gov.
Following Gov. Eric Holcomb’s closure of state offices this week, Loretta H. Rush, Chief Justice of Indiana, issued a statement declaring an emergency in the Indiana Supreme Court and Clerk of Courts. Monday, the state courts paused timelines for laws, rules and procedures through April 6.
The Indiana Supreme Court may oversee local courts in times of unanticipated work interruption. The Steuben County Courts have filed a petition for emergency relief.
In Indiana, cases may not be filed in person through the April 6 date. E-filing remains available and documents exempted from e-filing can be filed by U.S. mail or third-party commercial carrier.
The courthouse is working with Steuben County Emergency Management and Steuben County Health Department to assure the necessary steps are taken to protect employees and the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.