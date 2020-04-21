LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank is warning people to be on the lookout of coronavirus scams that seem to be popular right now.
The banks experts recommend people be careful with texts, emails or phone calls related to stimulus funds from the government.
They also recommend people ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits, hang up on any suspected robocall, be wary of emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization. They also suggest people not donate cash, gift cards or wire money without first investigating those requests.
Additional information about being staying financially safe can be found at the Federal Trade Commission website. For more information visit, consumer.ftc.gov/features/coronavirus-scams-what-ftc-doing.
Finally, be careful of any email that appears to come from any financial institution. Cyber thieves may try to capitalize on this current pandemic by inserting their own phishing emails about interest free loans, accounts or other information in an attempt to steal sensitive information. Anyone who receives an email or phone call about such programs should refrain from giving out any information unless they initiated the call.
For more information, call FSB at 888.492.7111 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.