ANGOLA — An anonymous donor at the Steuben County Community Foundation awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a $10,000 grant to fund processing fees on livestock donated to agencies serving food-insecure residents in Steuben County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families are struggling to buy groceries. Meat provides one of the most important nutrients — protein — that is vital to the growth and development of children and the health of all Hoosiers. It is also one of the most expensive and hardest commodities for hunger relief agencies to procure.
“Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has the opportunity to help farmers and reduce food insecurity by receiving 500 pigs per week. The average cost to process a pig is about $200 so that is $100,000 per week that we will need to raise. We are so thankful for this anonymous donor for helping us meet our communities needs right now.” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in their communities. These uncertain times are putting added stress and strain on many families and individuals throughout our communities and the number of Hoosiers in need has risen drastically.
With the spread of COVID-19, these hunger relief agencies are facing increased demand as people lose income due to the measures put in place to slow the spread of infection.
“We are committed to responding to the needs of our communities facing hunger. The funds provided by the donor will pay to process about 8,600 pounds of donated livestock — providing 34,500 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies.” shared Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.