ALBION — Already pushed back by the coronavirus from its originally scheduled July blast off, the town of Albion’s fireworks won’t be held at all in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The Albion Town Council, following a recommendation from the Albion Park Board, voted 5-0 Tuesday evening to cancel the fireworks display which had been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 5.
“This is a challenging time,” Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers said. “It’s just a tough decision.”
The fireworks display has been a July 4 holiday staple in Albion for years, drawing crowds in the thousands to the Central Noble school campus.
The event’s popularity, ironically enough, proved its undoing. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has the state in Stage 4.5 of its reopening process, which limits gatherings of large groups to 250 or more.
Holcomb’s most recent order extends Stage 4.5 through Sept. 2, cutting it very close for the town to limit the size of the crowd allowed onto the school campus.
“It may be canceled just because of the crowd,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said.
Myers presented the board with three options for the fireworks:
• Cancel the event;
• Allow the fireworks to go on as normal. This was problematic since it would require “many, many volunteers,” Myers said, and these volunteers would be asked to monitor social distancing and mask requirements. Monitoring these safety aspects would undoubtedly lead to confrontations with some citizens who may or may not believe in wearing masks, according to Town Council President Vicki Jellison.
Putting those volunteers — officials estimated perhaps 15-30 would be needed in addition to all of the Albion Town Marshal’s Office — in situations where confrontations could be likely would not be safe, the town said.
• Hold the fireworks display on the school campus, but forbid people to come to the school grounds. According to Myers, this would bring in hundreds of cars to Albion, creating a potential for monumental parking problems in the area. There would also be the issue of enforcing the ban at the campus.
“We can still do it,” Myers said before the vote. “Obviously, we will have problems.”
The town council, expressing reluctance, eventually decided it would be best to cancel the event.
Councilman Darold Smolinske made the motion to cancel, with Councilman John Morr providing the second. Joining in the motion to cancel were Jellison, Councilman Don Shultz and Councilwoman Chris Magnuson.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• Jellison announced that a farmer’s market would be held at the Augusta Hills Learning and Recreation Center from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.
• Woenker announced that Bosch had broken ground on its expansion.
Robert Bosch LLC plans to grow its plant on Progress Drive from 162,000 square feet to 264,000 square feet. The expansion will provide additional manufacturing as well as warehousing space and will result in 16 new hires.
The Albion facility, which expects to have a work force of more than 300 by the end of the year, specializes in manufacturing engine cooling fans, pumps and valves for the automobile industry.
The total cost of the expansion, including new equipment, is approximately $7 million.
Albion-based Leatherman Construction has been contracted to do the expansion.
• Woenker reported to the council that she had a meeting scheduled for today (Thursday) with developer Keith Leatherman and a home builder which was not identified.
Leatherman had been in a holding pattern concerning his plans to add homes to the Village of White Oaks subdivision, with sewer connection problems and filed plat documents holding up the process. All of those problems have been resolved, according to Woenker, who said she hoped the new builder would come on board to the expansion could continue.
More than 20 homes would be added to the Village of White Oaks, according to plans provided to the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.