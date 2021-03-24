AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
A total of 31 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 4.4 per day. Wednesday marks the 27th consecutive day with new cases in single digits, although just barely.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,980 since the start of the pandemic.
The new patients include one between birth and age 10; two between 11-20 years of age; one in the 21-30 age bracket; one between ages 31-40; two between ages 41-50; one between ages 61-70; and one between 71-80 years old.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department.
The Indiana Department of Health said Wednesday that 976 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 680,046 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,568 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,222,944 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,221,661 on Tuesday. A total of 8,697,759 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 40 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, a total of 2,489,516 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,496,852 first doses and 992,664 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
