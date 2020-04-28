ANGOLA — Northeast Indiana agencies are teaming up to provide free webinars to help businesses prepare to get back to work.
"Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening" is a series of free webinars that will help business people think through the procedures and protocols to consider implementing.
As Gov. Eric Holcomb said in his daily press briefing on Monday, smart business leaders should already be thinking about how to get their operations back up and running, though he stopped short on saying when that day might come.
Most expect Holcomb to give greater clarity about business reopening on Friday when his current executive order is set to expire. He plans on giving information throughout the week that might give hints about what's coming on Friday.
The webinars that will be presented the next three business days starting Thursday are presented by Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and led by doctors from Parkview Health and the Allen County Department of Health, and each session is tailored to be industry-specific. Here are the sessions, and registration is required:
• Manufacturing/warehousing: Thursday 9 a.m.
• Restaurants/hospitality: Thursday, 11 a.m.
• Retail: Thursday at 1 p.m.
• Other/small business: Thursday at 3 p.m.
• Professional services/office: Friday at 9 a.m.
• Personal services/real estate: Friday at 11 a.m.
• Religious organizations: Friday at 1 p.m.
• Schools/education: Monday at 1:00 p.m.
Those who can't attend live webinars are instructed to register for the session and they'll be looped in to receive a recorded version.
To learn more about COVID-19 resources, visit the Regional Partnership's website, neindiana.com; Greater Fort Wayne Inc's website, greaterfortwayneinc.com, or the Steuben County Economic Development Corp.'s website, steubenedc.com. Each has a specific area devoted to COVID-19.
For those who did not receive an invitation to register, contact Isaac Lee, executive director, at the SCEDC at isaac@steubenedc.com
