No state has seen more unemployment claims in 2020 compared to the same time the year prior than Indiana, while the state ranked seventh overall for most claims since the first week of the year.
Overall, Indiana was ranked No. 3 for biggest unemployment impact from COVID-19 by online financial services website WalletHub.
Last week, northeast Indiana economists noted the region has been pummeled by coronavirus as manufacturing has been particularly hard hit. With the industry making up around half of the area's workforce, disruptions to manufacturing cause huge impacts in local employment.
WalletHub detailed two different statistics in a study released late last week, ranking states by biggest increased in unemployment claims compared to the same week in the prior year, as well as biggest increase since the beginning of the year.
In the prior-year comparison, Indiana had the biggest increase with a 7,093.46% explosion in new jobless claims.
For the 2020 total, Indiana was slightly better but still in bad shape at No. 7 overall, with 3,198.22% more claims compared to Jan. 1. Louisiana was the worst in that metric, with an approximately 5,800% increase in joblessness.
Oregon fared the best in the prior year comparison, but still with a 920% increase in unemployment, while Connecticut was best on the 2020 numbers with a 323% increase in claims.
WalletHub looked at a comparison of typical "red states" versus "blue states" and found that liberal-leaning states had suffered more unemployment, but only by a small margin. Blue states averaged 25th out of 50, while the aggregate of red states were 27 out of 50.
Indiana's neighbors were also among some of the top states hit by unemployment. Indiana, which ranked No. 3 overall when taking both metrics into account was joined by Michigan at No. 7 and Kentucky at No. 8 in the top 10.
Ohio was just outside at No. 12, while Illinois was on the better end, ranking 44th overall for biggest unemployment impact.
More than 6.6 million Americans total applied for jobless benefits in the week ending March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.