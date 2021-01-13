ASHLEY — Lighthouse Montessori Education Center in Ashley reports growth in staffing, enrollment and in community support since opening its doors in mid-October.
Lisa Howe, executive director of Lighthouse, says 11 staff are now meeting the needs of 45 children. Howe reports the center has received a major boost with financial commitments from several area funding groups.
Those include Ambassador Enterprises, $30,000, Garrett State Bank, $25,000, DeKalb Community Foundation, $7,500, and a DeKalb United Way COVID-19 Grant, $5,950. Those funds are helping with operations, educational materials and playground development.
“Individual donations have been an ongoing blessing as well,” says Howe. “We wouldn’t be reaching this dream without them.”
As enrollment grows, the center will be filling a few more staff positions in the near future, Howe said.
Lighthouse Montessori Education Center is located in the Ashley Community Center building, 500 S. Gonser St., Ashley.
More information about the center can be found at lighthousemec.com or by calling 587-3326.
