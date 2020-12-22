INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers can expect to start seeing new COVID-19 assistance soon, both in their own bank accounts but also into state agencies and programs to help businesses and people still struggling during the pandemic.
During Indiana’s weekly statewide COVID-19 press conference, a day earlier than usual due to the Christmas holiday on Friday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and his staff hosted Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young to discuss the new COVID-19 stimulus package recently approved by Congress.
The multi-billion dollar package was approved by both houses of Congress this week and the bill has moved to the president’s desk for signing.
The bill is more than 5,000 pages long but Young helped break out some highlights of the aid coming to Hoosiers.
“I did indeed finish last night and it took months to work through this, unfortunately, I wish we could have delivered a product more quickly. We do have a bill, it’s off for the president’s signature right now and it’s one that will significantly assist ... our business community, frontline workers, our families,” Young said.
Among those highlights, Young noted the following pieces of the stimulus package:
• $600 direct payments to Americans, both adults and children
• $325 billion for small business relief, including $284 billion for a second draw from the Paycheck Protection Program
• Increased unemployment benefits of $300 per week through March 2021, at which point Congress will reassess the program
• $25 billion for rental assistance and a one month extension of eviction moratorium
• $82 billion for education, including $54.3 billion for K-12 education and $22.7 billion for higher education
• $10 billion for childcare facilities
• $29 billion vaccine development and distribution
• $22 billion for additional COVID-19 testing efforts
• $250 million to support telehealth programs
• $11.2 billion in agricultural assistance for COVID-19-related impacts
• $45 billion for transportation assistance to impacted industries
• A 12-month extension to spend federal funds at the state and local funds
Assuming the package is approved by President Donald Trump, federal dollars should start moving out quickly, although Young noted that it may take some time for states to get a handle on the details of the programs and how they work.
“There will remain some unanswered questions in the near term regarding implementation of this package,” Young said. “I have no doubt we will implement this package more effectively than any state in the nation.”
Criticisms about the amount of the direct payments to Americans — $600 this time as opposed to the $1,200 received earlier this year — have come from both political right and left since the package was ironed out. When asked by KPC Media Group whether Young thought $600 was too high, too low or just right, Young reserved his own opinion to instead state that $600 was the right number to get the bill done.
“The number was just the right number in order to get the bill passed. Hoosiers sent me to Washington to get an outcome,” Young said. “Hoosiers couldn’t wait any longer.”
Taking a question about direct aid to states and cities, Young noted that lawmakers avoided writing checks to governments — especially ones that haven’t been as prudent as Indiana.
“So much of the assistance we provided in this package will make it down to the local level,” Young said. “Assistance is coming to the local level here in Indiana, but we made a decision not to provide significant additional state and local assistance to other cities and states that have not been as fiscally responsible as Indiana.”
Also Tuesday, Holcomb announced that he will be extending some measures that have allowed people to help during the pandemic.
Holcomb said he would extend an executive order allowing retired medical professionals and medical students to continue practicing without active licenses for another 90 days. The state had received numerous volunteers during a callout earlier this year in an effort to bolster the number of medical officials available to treat patients.
Holcomb will also authorize some non-medical personnel to administer COVID-19 vaccines, talking specifically about Indiana National Guardsmen who are trained specifically to give injections, and that he would also be extended the ongoing mission of more than 1,300 Guard members who have been deployed to nursing homes around the state to assist staff in their facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.