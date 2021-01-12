INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is trending in the right direction, at least for the moment.
COVID-19 numbers continue to make slow but steady improvement as the state is recently seeing positive progress across most metrics.
The state still has a long way to go to get back to where it was earlier in the pandemic, but progress is progress.
That continued on Tuesday, when figures were down across several categories.
Starting with deaths, this week broke a streak of seven consecutive weeks of 100-plus deaths on Tuesday, reporting 88 deaths. That's still higher than the monthly average and still several times higher than average numbers during the summer and early fall months, but it's an improvement from all-time highs the state had been seeing over the last two months.
Death counts are usually the highest on Tuesdays as the state catches up with reporting from deaths occurring late the previous week and over the weekend. Prior to this week, the state had posted numbers of 102, 142, 123, 127, 143, 164 and 142 deaths over the last seven Tuesdays.
The state is averaging about 68 deaths per day in January, which is down from a 79-per-day average in December but still higher than monthly averages of 45 per day in November and 22 per day in October.
Cases were also down on Tuesday, with 3,139 new cases reported. That's the lowest case total for that day of the week dating to Nov. 3.
The result did come on lower-than-average testing numbers of about 34,000 tests, but the proportion of tests coming back positive was lower at 9.17% positivity on the day, the lowest since Dec. 22.
Another area, hospitalizations, also continues to see day-to-day improvement.
The total statewide hospital census fell slightly again to 2,515 total patients in treatment across the state, down more than 900 people from an all-time peak on Nov. 30. Total hospitalizations hasn't been this low since Nov. 9 in the midst of the sharp spike in patients.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers the four-county area, Whitley and Allen counties and five others to their south in northeast Indiana, progress has been even sharper. Patient numbers have declined more than 50% from 448 on Dec. 1 to 220 as of Tuesday.
That 220 number is still about double what hospitalizations for COVID-19 were running prior to the late-fall surge in northeast Indiana, but local beds are being cleared at a faster rate than the state as a whole.
Locally, Tuesday brought no new deaths reported across the four-county area. With the exception of Steuben County, the four-county area has seen a slowdown in deaths so far in the new year compared to December.
DeKalb County remains at 62 deaths all time, followed by LaGrange County at 61, Noble County with 56 and Steuben County at 40.
Case counts were up by smaller margins on Tuesday, in line with lower overall numbers across the state.
LaGrange County was up 19 cases, followed by Noble County at 17, Steuben County at 16 and DeKalb County with just eight.
Daily case counts in the four-county area are down compared to late 2020. The four counties were averaging a high of about 128 cases per day prior to Thanksgiving and about 121 per day after the first week of December. But numbers started falling off to about 90 per day before Christmas.
Right now, as testing numbers and averages catch up following back-to-back holiday weeks at the end of December, the four counties are averaging about 90 cases per day again, so remaining at about the same level as weeks prior.
Testing has been down in comparison to November and December and positivity is still close to 20% combined, meaning about 1-in-5 people who are showing up for testing are coming away with positive results.
Heading into Wednesday's county metrics ratings, it's likely the four-county area won't see any change from last week's ratings. LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all look poised to stay red, while Noble looks to remain orange.
LaGrange County could potentially return to orange depending on its per-capita case rate for the past week, but while numbers have been down they may not have come down enough to trigger that drop. Positivity rates in LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties are all over 15% over the last seven days, which would push them to the red if cases also top 200 per 100,000 residents for the week.
Noble County, while having high case numbers, has remained in orange for months now by virtue of its stable positivity rates that have been above 10% for months but have never topped 15%.
