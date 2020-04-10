LIGONIER – The Schermerhorn family can’t thank the people who have reached out enough.
West Noble athletic director Tom Schermerhorn has been at Parkview Hospital since Monday, March 30 with COVID-19 coronavirus, and the support his family seen has been incredible.
“I really don’t think our family would have handled it as good as they did without all that support,” DeeDee Schermerhorn, Tom’s wife, said by phone on Friday.
Tom Schermerhorn has been the West Noble athletic director for over 20 years and has impacted more people than the family knew about.
“I had no idea. People reached out from random places and how they talked with Tom and how it encouraged them or how he was a mentor to so many people was cool to see,” DeeDee said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of support from family friends, neighbors and family. They’ve brought us necessities we need like toilet paper and bleach cleaners. They’ve made us goodies. They’ve brought us dinner, just done everything,” Maddie Schermerhorn, Tom’s middle child, said.
The Schermerhorn family, along with the help of Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell, who Maddie plays for, has been giving updates on his status on social media.
“With my volleyball coach and me getting the prayers out almost every day, giving people social media updates, that’s been very helpful so he can get as many prayers as he needs,” Maddie said.
DeeDee said the week before he was taken to the hospital he was ill with flu-like symptoms.
She said his doctor said on Sunday, March 29 he might have COVID-19. She added that his energy level that day dropped significantly, so much he struggled to walk to the restroom that was just a few steps away from bed.
Since they took him to Parkview, DeeDee has been in constant contact with nurses and doctors for updates.
“I’m pretty persistent actually,” DeeDee said with a laugh. “I called at least three times a day. I would call in the morning, then midday and then in the evening before we would go to bed.”
She said the nurses would call her back if they were busy, and the doctors would call them once a day last week. Communication with the doctors slowed after he started to progress.
DeeDee said the health department knew he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1, which was a day or two before the hospital knew the results.
“Yeah, pretty scary. They kept on telling us he was very, very sick. Without going into too many details, every time we would talk to them, it’s just, ‘He’s very sick, and it’s going to take a lot of time,” DeeDee said. “When you hear that over and over again, it’s kind of hard to hear that.”
The progress of Tom’s health has been slow but has improved nearly every day.
“This week has been a turnaround and such a blessing. Last week, it was very scary. Personally, I wasn’t sure if he was going to make it home to be honest,” DeeDee said.
She said the hospital will see how he progresses over the weekend and determine when he can come home.
“Definitely will be next week,” DeeDee said.
The family was able to talk to Tom over the phone the last couple of days after he was taken off a ventilator. He hasn’t been able to respond much but is progressing on that front as well. Friday was the first time they were able to communicate over FaceTime.
“That was pretty awesome,” DeeDee said.
