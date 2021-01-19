LAGRANGE — With the quick stab of a syringe needle in her left arm Tuesday morning, Lucy Johnson of rural LaGrange took one step closer to being able to finally being able to see her newest great-grandchild.
Johnson, along with her husband, Dean, received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at a clinic set up by the LaGrange County Health Department in the community room at the LaGrange County Library.
Johnson, 85, admitted she was a little apprehensive at first about getting the vaccine, but her husband convinced her it was the right thing to do.
“I told her I wanted to get out of the house, I wanted to see my family again, and go to the store,” Dean Johnson said.
Lucy said she and her husband feel lucky that they’ve avoided the virus. Several of her grandchildren were infected by the coronavirus, but escaped with only mild symptoms.
In the end, Lucy said she decided to get the shot after her husband convinced her the vaccination would make it possible for them to visit face-to-face with family.
“He convinced me so I’m doing this for my family,” she explained.
The LaGrange Clinic is still only seeing only seniors age 70 and older, in accordance with the state’s current eligibility. The Moderna vaccine is being used in LaGrange, which doesn’t require extreme refrigeration like a vaccine developed by Pfizer.
Health care officials report this vaccine is 95% effective at preventing coronavirus infections, and for those few who do still catch the virus despite the vaccine, results have shown cases to be more minor.
Each person who gets the shot has is required to sit in an observation area for at least 15 minutes in case they have a bad reaction to the vaccine. So far, that hasn’t happened here.
Like so many other Hoosiers, the Lucy Johnson said she and her husband have missed being with the family and attending events and special occasions this past year because of their decision to shelter at home. They’ve strictly limited contact with others, including their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
“We have been missing out on a lot. We have a great-granddaughter who was born in Michigan and we haven’t been able to go see her,” she said. “We told our kids to stay away. Dean told them since we’re in a red zone, don’t come.”
Tuesday was the first day the health department operated its new clinic inside the library. The community room is the perfect venue for the clinic, with a separate entrance and exit from the library, LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin said.
Last week, the health department began its vaccination program, operating out of a small, cramped space at the health department building. Pechin said the need to have a viable observation area made the move necessary.
The goal this week is to vaccinate another 200 people. Officials expected to vaccinate about 90 people Tuesday, and another 100 over the next two days that the clinic is open. Pechin said he’d like to see the health department vaccinating more people, but clinics like this are limited by the amount of vaccine the state sends out to local health departments and health care facilities. Pechin said he’s hopeful the state will increase that number by at least 100 more doses a week within the coming weeks.
The clinic is by appointment only. No walk-in appointments are available. County Health Nurse Alicia Milliman said the health department is administering every dose the state sends LaGrange County right now.
“We’re trying to push ahead to do a little more this week. The state schedules the appointments, we have nothing to do with that,” she explained. “Once the appointments open, they’re booked almost immediately.”
Jessica Price, who helps plan events like the COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the LaGrange County Health Department, said she’s looking for volunteers, both medical and nonmedical, to help run the clinic.
“We need medical and non-medical volunteers,” she explained. “We need people who can help us with registration, help us with sanitizing, help us people move to the next station. We also need people to help us administer the shots, and to oversee the observation area. We expect this program to stretch out for the next few months, so we really need volunteers.”
Tuesday morning, Jordi Disler, the president of Parkview LaGrange Hospital, was one of the people volunteering her time at the clinic Tuesday morning, loading syringes with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Once a nurse, always a nurse,” Disler said as she worked.
Disler said seeing people get vaccinated has helped rejuvenate the souls of many of her fellow healthcare workers, who for the past 10 months have been emotionally worn out caring for people suffering from COVID-19.
Back in the observation area, wearing her face mask, Lucy Johnson and her husband wait to be cleared to go home. Johnson said she feels just fine after getting the shot.
“Did it hurt to get the shot? No,” she said. “I was really surprised.”
“I bet she feels it tomorrow,” her husband Dean said, smiling behind his mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.